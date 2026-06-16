Rolls-Royce shows hybrid powerpack for land forces

The MTU PowerPack Xelerate. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems announced its MTU PowerPack Xelerate parallel hybrid system in March 2026 and is now showing it for the first time at Eurosatory, a global event for defense and security taking place this week in Paris, France.

Modern land forces are facing a growing demand for electrical energy to power sensors, communications and protection systems, Rolls-Royce noted. At the same time, efficiency, range and signature reduction are becoming increasingly important.

The mtu PowerPack Xelerate is designed to address these requirements by combining a high-performance diesel engine, an electrified transmission and a highly integrated system architecture that the company said can deliver additional power for complex on-board systems and a propulsion solution that can be flexibly integrated into different vehicle types. At the same time, the systematic approach simplifies operation and maintenance and helps to make logistical processes more efficient.

The hybrid powerpack combines an MTU 10V 199 diesel engine with ZF’s eLSG 5000 electrified manual gearbox and achieves a system output of over 1,400 kW. The enhanced power density and electrified components allow for greater flexibility in vehicle integration, said Deutz, and make it possible to reduce the total weight of tracked vehicles to the level of the MLC 60 class at around 54 tonnes. At the same time, the drivetrain can be controlled entirely electronically (drive-by-wire), allowing for future vehicle concepts, including unmanned ones.

“With the MTU PowerPack Xelerate, we are launching an integrated propulsion system that effectively combines the growing demands for energy, power and efficiency,” said Andreas Görtz, president of the Mobile & Sustainable Business Unit, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, at the launch held June 15. “It embodies a clear systems-based approach – featuring intelligent hybridization, high power density and proven robustness.”

The first prototypes of the MTU PowerPack Xelerate are expected later this decade, with the prospect of series production in future platforms from the 2030s onwards.