Rolls-Royce strengthens digital training for German Navy

A a 20-cylinder engine from the mtu 4000 series is now available for training at the Naval Engineering School. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems is digitizing the training of naval engineers at the German Navy’s Naval Engineering School (MTS) in Parow, supporting the training of future naval personnel in the servicing of the four MTU 20V 4000 M53B engines used for onboard power and propulsion on ‘Baden-Württemberg’ class F125 frigates.

Since March 2026, a 20-cylinder engine from the mtu 4000 series has been available for training at the Naval Engineering School. This “cold model” of the MTU 20V 4000 M53B engine is identical to the engine on board the F125, but without operating fluids such as fuel, oil or compressed air. Trainees are now able to train on land using the engine model, with augmented reality and specially developed software used to realistically simulate maintenance, diagnostics and fault scenarios.

“A stationary engine combined with 3D and augmented reality technology – that’s something the Bundeswehr hasn’t had before. For the first time, fault and damage scenarios can be simulated realistically,” said Knut Müller, senior vice president, Global Governmental Business at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “Participants practice not only diagnosis but also troubleshooting before they go on board. This ensures they are prepared when every minute counts.”

Augmented reality technology allows process-oriented troubleshooting activities to be clearly visualized. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

The new training software gives marine engineers access to all relevant documentation – from diagnostic guides to maintenance and repair procedures. A functional engine management system enables the display of operating parameters as well as the simulation of realistic fault and damage scenarios.

Augmented reality technology allows process-oriented troubleshooting activities to be clearly visualized. In addition, a virtual reality environment with a movable 3D model of the engine is available, in which assemblies can be visualized down to the level of small components.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems provides the full range of digital equipment for training, including rugged Toughbooks, monitors, training computers and mobile devices. It also supplies tools, assembly platforms and all the necessary components for realistic exercises for the engine.