Rolls-Royce supplies gen-sets for INS Mahendragiri

Rolls-Royce announced that four mtu 12V 396 TE54 generator sets have been installed on INS Mahendragiri, the sixth indigenous Nilgiri-class stealth frigate commissioned by the Indian Navy.

INS Mahendragiri is equipped with four MTU 12V 396 TE54 generator sets, each providing 1 MW of electrical power. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

The Nilgiri-class frigates represent a new generation of multi-mission stealth guided-missile warships, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the INS Mahendragiri features over 75% indigenous content, advanced stealth technology and modern weapons and sensors. The ship has been equipped with four of Rolls-Royce’s MTU 12V 396 TE54 gen-sets, each providing 1 MW of electrical power to support complex operational requirements and ensure high mission availability, Rolls-Royce stated.

In June 2026, three additional Indian Naval ships were commissioned, two of which are powered by MTU solutions. INS Agray, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft of the Arnala Class, is propelled by three mtu 20V 4000 M93L 20-cylinder marine diesel engines, enabling a maximum speed of 25 knots and providing enhanced maneuverability in shallow waters. Like INS Mahendragiri, the INS Dunagiri is a Nilgiri-class stealth-guided missile frigate and has four mtu 12V 396 TE54 gen-sets.

INS Agray is propelled by three MTU 20V 4000 M93L, enabling a maximum speed of 25 knots. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

The commissioning of the three MTU-powered vessels marks significant milestones in Rolls-Royce’s longstanding partnership with the Indian Navy, said Sashi Mukundan, executive vice president - Transformation, Rolls-Royce India, noting, “This partnership also underscores our commitment to strengthening India’s indigenous defense capabilities and supporting the nation’s long-term strategic objectives.”

“We take great pride in supporting the Indian Navy with our power and propulsion solutions as part of our shared commitment to India’s maritime security,” G S Selwyn, executive vice president of Rolls-Royce in India and managing director of Rolls-Royce Power Systems in India, added. “Our technology is designed to deliver dependable performance and operational assurance, and we remain dedicated to supporting the mission readiness of the fleet, ensuring the Indian Navy is equipped to meet its operational objectives.”