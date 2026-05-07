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Rolls-Royce tests hybrid powertrain for haul trucks

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

07 May 2026

Rolls-Royce Power Systems is developing a hybrid drive system for haul trucks that it said can result in savings of up to 30% in fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared to conventional drive systems, depending on the topography and operational profile of the mine. It plans to begin field testing of the system at a mining location starting in fall 2026.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems to develop and test hybrid powertrain for haul trucks The hybrid drive system for haul trucks combines mtu Series 4000 engines with an electric drivetrain. (Source: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

The hybrid system combines mtu Series 4000 engines with a high-performance electric drivetrain, designed to store the haul truck’s braking energy in batteries during downhill journeys. This energy is then used to drive the wheel motors during the subsequent uphill journey. As a result, the diesel engine operates under a lower load and consumes significantly less fuel. At the same time, CO₂ emissions are reduced.

The aim is to provide a modular, scalable system that can be adapted to different vehicle types, mine topographies and operating conditions. 

“With this new development, Rolls-Royce is responding to a growing drive from the global mining industry to operate more efficiently and sustainably,” said Cobus van Schalkwyk, vice president, Global Mining, Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

The company noted leading mining companies have committed to reducing their CO₂ emissions by 30% to 40% by 2030 and to operate in a climate-neutral manner by 2050.

“Transport in open-pit mining using haul trucks accounts for the largest share of production costs and a significant proportion of emissions,” van Schalkwyk pointed out. “Hybrid drive systems offer an effective lever for cost reduction and decarbonization here.”

Rolls-Royce will present the development concept at the Electric Mine Conference on May 7, 2026, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems Rolls-Royce haul trucks hybrid drive system hybrid powertrain Electric Mine Conference Cobus van Schalkwyk mtu Series 4000 engines Lisbon Portugal
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