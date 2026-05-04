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Rolls-Royce to overhaul Alpha Trains fleet

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KHL Staff

04 May 2026

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Alpha Trains, one of Europe’s largest locomotive and train leasing companies, have signed a long-term framework agreement covering around 700 overhauls of mtu PowerPacks.

Rolls-Royce wins major contract for around 700 overhauls of mtu PowerPacks for the Alpha Trains fleet in Europe mtu PowerPacks combine the engine, gearbox and onboard power generation plus auxiliary units into a single unit. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

The agreement covers the entire service life of Alpha Trains’ Coradia Lint, Talent and Desiro diesel multiple units powered by mtu PowerPacks – compact propulsion systems that combine the engine, gearbox and onboard power generation, as well as auxiliary units such as the cooling system and exhaust aftertreatment, into a single unit.

The contract ensures that the mtu underfloor drive systems will be maintained technically and economically throughout the remaining service life of Alpha Trains’ diesel multiple units, Rolls-Royce stated. Maintenance schedules will be tailored to Alpha Trains and its customers. In addition, technical solutions will be developed to prevent premature obsolescence. Components will remain available in the long term and can be planned for in advance.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems has introduced the EU ECM 4 maintenance certification at its technology center in Magdeburg, Germany, which specializes in the standard remanufacturing of mtu products. ECM 2 certification is set to follow by the end of 2026, which requires in-depth expertise in cost-effectiveness and continuous improvement. These overhauls contribute to high technical availability of the rolling stock and support reliable rail operations.

Rolls-Royce wins major contract for around 700 overhauls of mtu PowerPacks for the Alpha Trains fleet in Europe Pictured is the Rolls-Royce Technology Centre in Magdeburg, Germany, where the overhauls of mtu PowerPacks will take place. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

“It is important for us to be a long-term and reliable industrial partner for Alpha Trains,” said Andreas Görtz, president of the Mobile & Sustainable Business Unit at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “By investing in service engineering and introducing the EU maintenance certifications ECM 2 and 4, we are laying the foundations for high quality standards and high availability in railway operations.”

By consolidating Alpha Trains’ diesel multiple unit fleet across various operators, the framework agreement provides planning and cost certainty for both partners.

“With this framework agreement, we are sending a clear signal regarding the quality and high availability of our diesel multiple units,” Jörg Hagemeyer, engineering director of the Passenger division of Alpha Trains, stated. “Together with Rolls-Royce, we are creating a comprehensive, worry-free package for our customers and operators. We are enhancing the appeal of our fleet and ensuring that the propulsion systems of our diesel multiple units remain efficient and reliable in operation over the long term.”

Rolls-Royce Power Systems Alpha Trains Rolls-Royce long-term framework agreement overhauls mtu PowerPacks Andreas Görtz Jörg Hagemeyer Coradia Lint Talent Europe Magdeburg
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