Rolls-Royce wins contract for yacht bridges, engines

The framework agreement includes the MTU NautIQ Bridge and 64 MTU Series 2000 engines. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Italian yacht builder Overmarine to include the integration of yacht bridges. The framework agreement runs from 2026 to 2029, including the MTU NautIQ Bridge and 64 MTU Series 2000 engines.

“Our Mangusta Oceano models require propulsion systems that run reliably and fit the vessel perfectly. Rolls-Royce Power Systems has been supplying them to us for years,” said Overmarine CEO Maurizio Balducci said. “With the new framework agreement, control and propulsion are now even more closely integrated. This simplifies construction and enhances comfort for our owners.”

Almost all yachts in the Overmarine fleet are powered by MTU Series 2000 engines. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Almost all yachts in the Overmarine fleet are powered by MTU Series 2000 engines. With the new contract, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is further expanding this partnership and will supply 30 propulsion systems comprising a total of 64 MTU engines of the 12V 2000 and 16V 2000 types, including two systems with four engines.

The framework agreement also marks the introduction of the NautIQ Bridge systems to the Mangusta Oceano 52 yacht range. The NautIQ Bridge offers a fully integrated product for the control of the entire yacht from a single source, featuring coordinated hardware and software and combining the bridge, energy management and propulsion into a seamless system.

“Overmarine has relied on our mtu engines for years – and with our approach of viewing the yacht as a seamless system, we are taking the next step together,” said Gianluca Bononi, managing director at Rolls-Royce Power Systems in Italy. “Close coordination with the Overmarine teams ensures that propulsion, automation and technical design mesh precisely, making the yachts more efficient and comfortable.”