Rolls-Royce, ZF develop hybrid tank drive system

The German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has commissioned Rolls-Royce Power Systems to develop the drive system for the European Main Ground Combat System (MGCS).

The more than 1,400-kW MGCS Powerpack with 10V 199 engine and hybridized cooling system is at the heart of the future European MGCS project. (Source: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

The MGCS is the joint European project of Germany and France to develop a next-generation combat vehicle. The platform, intended to replace the current Leopard 2 and Leclerc main battle tanks, is being developed as a system network comprising vehicle, weapons, command and control and communication architecture as well as new protection concepts.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems, as general contractor, and ZF, as subcontractor, are developing what is described as the world’s first parallel-hybrid drive for heavy military tracked vehicles. At the heart of the system is a newly developed 10-cylinder engine from the mtu Series 199 that is designed for extreme load shifting, driving dynamics, special military requirements and the increased electrical energy requirements of future combat vehicles.

With around 1,100 kW of mechanical power, the engine delivers the majority of the hybrid powerpack’s system output of over 1,400 kW and will be working for the first time in a heavy tracked vehicle as part of a hybrid drive in parallel design. It relies on a robust injection system that Rolls-Royce Power Systems said is capable of running on multiple fuels and can cope with low-quality fuel.

The 10V 199 configuration is based on a revised platform with optimized combustion, higher power density and improved thermal efficiency. The cooling system offers reserves for additional electrical consumers. The Military-Off-The-Shelf (MOTS) approach taken with the 199 series enables the creation of a resilient and scalable supply chain, the company added.

The engine is being combined with the ZF eLSG 5000, an electrified powershift steering transmission with a continuously variable superimposed steering system for heavy tracked armored vehicles. The system combines modern by-wire technologies for drive, braking and steering as well as energy recovery in a compact transmission and offers the option of boosting and recuperation. A new high-efficiency fan drive concept reduces auxiliary consumption losses. In addition, the integrated generator power enables the supply of additional high-voltage consumers, improving the operating time (i.e., in silent watch mode).

Hybrid powerpack with mtu 10V 199 engine and electrified eLGS 5000 steering transmission from ZF. (Source: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Preliminary tests show the newly developed electrified powershift steering transmission with stepless superimposition makes maneuvers more agile and increases efficiency, the announcement noted. Together with an adaptively controlled engine, it is reported to significantly increase overall efficiency. At the same time, the main drive requires minimal installation space and has favorable weight characteristics.

“With the Main Ground Combat System, the European partner nations are investing in modern defense technology and also in the long-term stability and ability to act of a defensive democracy in Europe,” said ZF Board of Management Member Andreas Moser. “We are proud to make an important contribution to a compact and powerful drive module with an innovative, electrified powershift transmission to give the vehicles the necessary mobility and responsiveness.”

“Europe needs a strong and reliable defense architecture to secure its defense capabilities in the long-term,” Dr Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, stated. “Our propulsion system is a robust and powerful building block for this, designed for current and future mission profiles. It strengthens the operational capabilities of European armed forces, increases operational reliability and, at the same time, helps to anchor technological expertise and industrial value creation in Europe in the long-term,”

The first Powerpack prototypes are to be tested before the end of this decade with series production possible from the early 2030s.