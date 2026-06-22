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RRPS to deliver engines for new Korean Coast Guard vessels
22 June 2026
Rolls-Royce has been selected to supply engines to the Korea Coast Guard’s (KCG) new 50- and 500-ton patrol boats.
The KCG will use the mtu 16V 2000 M96 engines for the 50-ton class. Two engines will be used for each vessel, with deliveries starting in 2027. More than 50 vessels will receive the dual engine power solution over a 15-year period.
Additionally, mtu 20V 4000 M93L engines will be used in the KCG’s 500-ton class patrol vessels. Again, two engine will be used in each vessel, with the first arriving in 2027. These vessels are specifically intended to reinforce the KCG’s enforcement capabilities when dealing with illegal vessels.
Michael Long, VP of Sales Governmental, APAC, Rolls-Royce Power Systems in Asia said: “We are honored to support the Korea Coast Guard in its fleet strengthening efforts with our mtu Series 2000 and 4000 engines.
“These engines are engineered for reliability, efficiency, and performance, ensuring the Korea Coast Guard can respond swiftly and effectively to maritime challenges. Our ongoing partnership and technical support will help maximize operational uptime and mission success for the Korea Coast Guard.”
Both vessel programs are said to be in the design phase, with construction of the first two ships expected to commence this year.
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