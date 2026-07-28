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Sakai soil compactor gets Cummins F3.8 engine
28 July 2026
Sakai America, Inc. has officially begun shipping the SV544-1 Series vibratory single drum soil compactor to its dealer network. The latest update to the 84-in. SV544 line introduces targeted powertrain improvements that the company said enhance overall performance and jobsite efficiency.
The primary update is the integration of the Cummins F3.8 Performance Series engine, which delivers 148 hp (110 kW) – a 14% increase in peak horsepower over the previous 130-hp model at the same rpm. The inline four-cylinder diesel also provides a 23% peak torque increase from 360 lb.-ft. to 443 lb.-ft., delivered 100 rpm sooner for improved responsiveness under load.
Alongside this power increase, the SV544-1 offers an estimated 8% improvement in fuel efficiency and an ECO mode for further savings. The engine also operates with reduced noise levels and provides an 8.2% reduction in CO2 emissions by utilizing the Cummins Single Module, which combines a diesel particulate filter, selective catalytic reduction and urea (DEF) dosing in one unit.
To support these mechanical upgrades, Sakai engineers have implemented a simplified ECM harness for improved machine integration as well as other packaging changes. The SV544-1 otherwise retains the features of the SV544 line, including straightforward analog controls, standard user-selectable traction control, a heavy-duty center hitch and long-life isolators engineered to last up to 5,000 hours.
The SV544-1 Series features operating weights starting from 24,405 lb. (11,070 kg) and up to 63% (32°) gradeability.
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