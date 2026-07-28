Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Sakai soil compactor gets Cummins F3.8 engine

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

28 July 2026

Sakai America, Inc. has officially begun shipping the SV544-1 Series vibratory single drum soil compactor to its dealer network. The latest update to the 84-in. SV544 line introduces targeted powertrain improvements that the company said enhance overall performance and jobsite efficiency.

SAKAI America Announces the Updated SV544-1 Series 84” Soil Compactor The SV544-1 variant shown is a padfoot model (SV544T-1) with factory-installed optional bolt-through design smooth shell kit, enclosed cab and hydraulic leveling blade. (Photo: Sakai America)

The primary update is the integration of the Cummins F3.8 Performance Series engine, which delivers 148 hp (110 kW) – a 14% increase in peak horsepower over the previous 130-hp model at the same rpm. The inline four-cylinder diesel also provides a 23% peak torque increase from 360 lb.-ft. to 443 lb.-ft., delivered 100 rpm sooner for improved responsiveness under load.

Alongside this power increase, the SV544-1 offers an estimated 8% improvement in fuel efficiency and an ECO mode for further savings. The engine also operates with reduced noise levels and provides an 8.2% reduction in CO2 emissions by utilizing the Cummins Single Module, which combines a diesel particulate filter, selective catalytic reduction and urea (DEF) dosing in one unit.

To support these mechanical upgrades, Sakai engineers have implemented a simplified ECM harness for improved machine integration as well as other packaging changes. The SV544-1 otherwise retains the features of the SV544 line, including straightforward analog controls, standard user-selectable traction control, a heavy-duty center hitch and long-life isolators engineered to last up to 5,000 hours.

The SV544-1 Series features operating weights starting from 24,405 lb. (11,070 kg) and up to 63% (32°) gradeability.

Sakai America, Inc. Sakai America Sakai soil compactor SV544-1 Series vibratory single drum soil compactor Cummins F3.8 Performance Series engine Cummins F3.8 engine
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Damen supplies Svitzer with ASD Tug 2312
New harbor tug to support towage operations in Bristol, UK
Tech firms partner for heavy equipment connectivity
Iridium, Skywave partner to advance global industrial IoT for heavy equipment OEMs
Würth Elektronik ICS debuts DC/DC converters
New product family designed for mobile machinery and commercial vehicles
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
Construction technology survey

Have your say on a Power Progress event

Answer a quick survey to help us shape the future of industry events.

Take the Survey