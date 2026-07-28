Sakai soil compactor gets Cummins F3.8 engine

Sakai America, Inc. has officially begun shipping the SV544-1 Series vibratory single drum soil compactor to its dealer network. The latest update to the 84-in. SV544 line introduces targeted powertrain improvements that the company said enhance overall performance and jobsite efficiency.

The SV544-1 variant shown is a padfoot model (SV544T-1) with factory-installed optional bolt-through design smooth shell kit, enclosed cab and hydraulic leveling blade. (Photo: Sakai America)

The primary update is the integration of the Cummins F3.8 Performance Series engine, which delivers 148 hp (110 kW) – a 14% increase in peak horsepower over the previous 130-hp model at the same rpm. The inline four-cylinder diesel also provides a 23% peak torque increase from 360 lb.-ft. to 443 lb.-ft., delivered 100 rpm sooner for improved responsiveness under load.

Alongside this power increase, the SV544-1 offers an estimated 8% improvement in fuel efficiency and an ECO mode for further savings. The engine also operates with reduced noise levels and provides an 8.2% reduction in CO2 emissions by utilizing the Cummins Single Module, which combines a diesel particulate filter, selective catalytic reduction and urea (DEF) dosing in one unit.

To support these mechanical upgrades, Sakai engineers have implemented a simplified ECM harness for improved machine integration as well as other packaging changes. The SV544-1 otherwise retains the features of the SV544 line, including straightforward analog controls, standard user-selectable traction control, a heavy-duty center hitch and long-life isolators engineered to last up to 5,000 hours.

The SV544-1 Series features operating weights starting from 24,405 lb. (11,070 kg) and up to 63% (32°) gradeability.