Scania Industrial Batteries, MacLean Engineering to collaborate

MacLean Engineering specializes in utility vehicles for underground mines, such as this boom truck. (Photo: MacLean Engineering)

Scania Industrial Batteries and MacLean Engineering have announced a strategic collaboration to support the electrification of underground mining vehicles.

Under the agreement, Scania will provide its Core 800 battery packs to Ontario, Canada-based MacLean. The Core 800 is Scania’s flagship industrial battery pack, offering 97 kWh of installed energy and a nominal voltage of 691 V, advanced thermal management and a proprietary battery management system.

For the mining equipment specialist, the collaboration marks a milestone in its ongoing commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable battery-electric solutions to underground mining operations worldwide.

“Our customers depend on us to provide equipment solutions that are safe, productive and built for the future,” said Kevin MacLean, CEO. “Scania demonstrated exceptional technical capabilities, transparency and a collaborative approach throughout the evaluation process. We are excited to move forward together and continue supporting our customers as they advance their electrification strategies and provide solutions to combat the rising fuel costs we will continue to see.”

As mining companies continue to evaluate opportunities to reduce operating costs, improve underground working conditions and lower emissions, battery-electric equipment is becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to diesel-powered fleets.

“Electrification in demanding off‑road applications places exceptionally high requirements on safety, reliability and system integration,” said Elin Åkerström, managing director at Scania Industrial Batteries. “We are applying our deep expertise in electrified power solutions to support customers like MacLean as they transition to zero‑emission operations in some of the world’s most challenging environments.”

The Core 800 batteries from Scania Industrial Batteries. (Illustration: Scania)

The agreement is expected to strengthen Scania’s position in one of the most demanding industrial environments and build on the company’s experience in mining electrification. Scania’s battery systems are designed for electric rigs, loaders and other heavy-duty mining vehicles. Today, more than 2,000 battery systems are operating in underground mines worldwide, supporting powertrains from 400 to 800 volts and providing scalable energy capacities ranging from 21 to 768 kWh.

Scania was selected as the preferred battery partner for the OEM’s battery-electric vehicle platform following an extensive global evaluation process that included detailed technical assessments, compliance reviews, safety evaluations and long-term support considerations.

Throughout the selection process, battery performance, operational reliability, regulatory compliance and technician safety were among the most important decision factors. Particular attention was given to battery system design and safety features, including measures to reduce arc-flash incident energy and support safe maintenance practices in demanding underground mining environments.

In addition to supporting customer electrification initiatives, the collaboration contributes to MacLean’s Real Zero 2040 commitment, the company’s pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and value chain by 2040.

The companies said each will work to support current and future battery-electric vehicle deployments, ensuring customers benefit from advanced battery technology, dependable service, and a shared commitment to innovation, safety and sustainability.

Based in Sweden, Scania Industrial Batteries was formed this year after Scania Group acquired the industrial battery business from Northvolt Systems.