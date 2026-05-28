Scania to show new battery-electric CrewCab truck

Scania CrewCab truck will be unveiled in Hanover (Photo: Scania)

Scania is to launch a new CrewCab model intended for fire, airport and civil rescue operations.

The new addition will be unveiled at the Interschutz trade fair, taking place at the Deutsch Messe in Hanover, Germany, June 1-6.

The new CrewCab will feature a battery-electric drivetrain – the OEM stated this is the first time it has applied a battery-electric drive to a vehicle of this type.

Other Scania vehicles on display at the show include the P-cab battery-electric truck, a CP28 fitted with the new Scania Super 11 engine, a CP31 (also with the Super 11 engine), and a turntable ladder truck with Scania 4x2 chassis and a body produced by Rosenbauer.

“The five trucks we will have at Interschutz showcase part of our extensive range of cabs and modular system from Scania for fire, airport and civil rescue applications addressing customers’ needs for safe, reliable and sustainable solutions, and an operating environment that aims to keep the crew and surroundings safe and supported,” said Louise Johansson, Solutions manager at Scania.

She added: “Our new battery-electric CrewCab and P-cab electric truck meet the segment’s growing demand for low and zero-emission solutions, without sacrificing safety reliability or uptime. The inclusion of the Super 11 powertrain in the CP28 and CP31 trucks brings the possibility for operators to make fuel efficiency savings of up to ten percent.”

Other solutions on display will include Scania’s V8 engine and the hybrid/full electric E-Machine, which uses batteries produced in-house by Scania.

“With a broad portfolio spanning proven V8 combustion engines, electric machines and battery solutions, we support operators through the transition to more sustainable, decarbonized operations, without compromising on performance and reliability,” said Sara Hermansson, head of Scania Power Solutions.