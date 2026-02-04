Responsive Image Banner

Scania USA appoints new after-sales director

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

04 February 2026

Denis Titov has more than 17 years with Scania.

Denis Titov. (Photo: Scania USA)

Scania USA has named Denis Titov as its new after-sales director.

Titov has more than 17 years with Scania, where he has a strong track record of growing after-sales business, strengthening dealer and service networks, and improving profitability across a wide range of markets. Most recently, he worked with Scania Commercial Operations in Sweden, leading services business development initiatives focused on long-term growth and customer value.

“Denis brings deep after-sales expertise and a strong focus on customer needs,” said Jörg Franzke, president of Scania USA, based in San Antonio, Texas. “His experience across diverse markets will help ensure our customers receive consistent, dependable service through our network of 500 dealers across the U.S. and Canada.”

Throughout his career, Titov led large dealer and service organizations, managed multicultural teams, and worked closely with partners to deliver results. He is known for his hands-on leadership style, clear communication, and practical approach to turning strategy into action.

Titov steps into the role as Tomas Nilsson, former after-sales director, transitions into the pre sales director position. This move follows the retirement of Steve Heitzke, who has concluded a 40-year career with Scania USA.

