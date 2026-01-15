Scaringe, Roy to be ACT Expo keynote speakers

Stephen Roy, president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America, and RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian, will deliver keynote addresses at Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the annual fleet technology conference and exposition. The keynote presentations are expected to help bring fleet decision-makers face-to-face with two of the most influential leaders shaping the future of commercial transportation.

ACT Expo attendees include fleets, shippers, OEMs, technology providers, and other commercial transportation industry leaders. (Photo: ACT Expo)

Taking place May 4 to 7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev., this year’s event is expected to help fleets navigate rising costs, faster technology cycles, and increasing expectations around efficiency, productivity, safety and reliability, with keynote conversations delivering firsthand insight into how OEMs are translating innovation into real-world improved fleet performance.

For more than 16 years, ACT Expo has been attended by fleet decision-makers seeking unbiased guidance on technology for the transportation sector.

Mack’s Stephen Roy: The digital intelligence defining the modern truck

Stephen Roy’s keynote, scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, will bring perspective on how connected systems, software-defined platforms and AI-driven capabilities are redefining today’s commercial vehicles. Roy oversees a broad portfolio of heavy-duty commercial vehicle technologies serving fleets across North America.

His keynote will explore how fleets are using connected vehicles, over-the-air updates and advanced analytics to improve uptime, optimize maintenance, and make smarter long-term equipment decisions. The session is expected to focus on how digital intelligence is fast becoming a core driver of operational performance and customer success.

“Today’s trucks are defined by much more than hardware,” Roy said. “Connected vehicles, software-defined platforms, and data-driven tools are revolutionizing the industry and helping fleets dramatically improve uptime, efficiency, and safety. ACT Expo is the place to have honest conversations about how these tools are reshaping how we approach decarbonization and sustainability and where they deliver real value.”

Rivian’s RJ Scaringe: Practical electrification at fleet scale

RJ Scaringe’s keynote, scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, will focus on Rivian’s expanding role in commercial transportation, including the company’s work with fleets on large-scale EV deployments, and the outlook on new vehicles and technologies that can strengthen fleet operations and financial performance.

With thousands of electric delivery vehicles in daily operation and Rivian now offering its commercial vehicles to fleets of all sizes, Scaringe will share insight into how electrification decisions affect total cost of ownership, reliability, safety, and day-to-day operations. His remarks are expected to highlight how vehicle design, software, and advanced driver-assistance systems support consistent fleet performance when deployed in demanding, high-utilization environments.

“Fleet electrification is happening at scale, every day,” said Scaringe. “I’m excited to share what we’re learning from real-world deployments and how thoughtful vehicle design, software, and data can help fleets lower costs, improve uptime, and operate more reliably in demanding environments.”

ACT Expo 2026: Where fleets go to learn what’s next

The event is organized by TRC Companies, which said it works to bring the entire fleet ecosystem together in one place, including fleet operators, shippers, OEMs, technology providers, infrastructure partners, utilities, policymakers and industry leaders. This year’s program was created to help fleets evaluate and prioritize the technologies shaping the next decade of commercial transportation, including AI, automation, connected vehicles, software-defined platforms, advanced powertrains and zero-emission solutions.