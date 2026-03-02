Schaeffler advances autonomy, efficiency at ConExpo

At ConExpo-Con/Agg, motion technology company Schaeffler is showing its portfolio of products and solutions designed to help OEMs and equipment operators build the future of construction, focusing on advancements that address autonomy and efficiency.

Schaeffler Ewellix EMA-80 3-ton electromechanical actuator. (Source: Schaeffler)

As the industry pivots to data-driven, intelligent machinery, Schaeffler is spotlighting a portfolio of sensors designed specifically for mobile machinery, including:

The Air Control Valve 12 and Mass Air Flow Sensor, designed to deliver precise control and optimized engine air management to increase machine efficiency.

Advanced High-Temperature Sensors, NOx Sensors and Differential Pressure Sensors to enable accurate emissions measurement and regulatory compliance.

A Torque Measurement Sensor and Ultrasonic Oil Level Sensor for integrated and reliable powertrain management.

Electromechanical actuator technologies on display include:

The Ewellix CAHB-2xS linear actuator featuring the ability to handle up to 10 kN of force and speeds up to 55 mm/s, and offering absolute position feedback and status monitoring along with synchronization capability and CAN bus integration.

A fully functional front loader demo integrating Ewellix CAHB-2xS actuators that take over the electric locking of the quick-attach system, while CASM-series actuators perform lifting and tilting functions, showcasing repeatable motion for operator-assist functions.

The Ewellix EMA-80 3-ton electromechanical actuator featuring a compact, modular and fully electric (oil-free) design with high power density and energy efficiency for heavy lifting applications.

The High-Torque Electromechanical Rotary Actuator offering optimized durability, repeatable position control and programmability, as well as maintenance-free performance in an oil-free design.

Schaeffler high-performance, heavy-duty electric motor. (Source: Schaeffler)

The company is also featuring an expanded lineup of high-performance components engineered for next-generation electrified construction and off-road vehicles. Key electric drive solutions on display include:

A new family of in-house developed, high-performance, heavy-duty electric motors available in 110-, 210- and 220-kW continuous outputs (with peak outputs of 140, 290 and 310 kW, respectively), and offering an oil-cooled, compact and scalable design suited for use as a traction drive, supporting drive (in hybrid applications) or drive solution for auxiliary systems.

The Heavy-Duty E-Axle, a modular, fully integrated electric drive (built around an 800V architecture) for trucks and buses, which combines traction motors, transmission, differential and silicon-carbide power electronics in a single axle package.

Advanced bearing solutions engineered to handle the demands of high-speed, high-voltage electric machines, including special designs for electric motors that can prevent damage caused by stray electric current.

Schaeffler’s high-performance bearing and valve train solutions on display include:

Tapered X-life roller bearings said to deliver up to 25% higher dynamic load ratings and 75% lower friction vs. standard designs.

NJ23-ILR cylindrical roller bearing said to offer twice the operating life and greater load ratings for off-road applications.

iFlexAir fully variable, electrohydraulic intake valve lift control designed to be easily integrated into multiple engine architectures.

iRockAir switchable, two-step rocker arm system for cylinder deactivation designed to cut CO2 emissions without sacrificing performance.

“We are excited to demonstrate how Schaeffler’s motion technologies are driving both autonomy and efficiency for the construction sector,” said Brian Kreifels, Schaeffler division vice president for Industrial Bearings in the Americas. “With the pressures facing construction today – from rising productivity expectations to stricter sustainability mandates – Schaeffler’s advanced products and innovative solutions are empowering our customers to maximize productivity, efficiency and uptime, while meeting ambitious targets for safety and sustainability.”