Schaeffler to show autonomy, mechatronics at CES

Motion technology company Schaeffler plans to highlight its advanced industrial automation solutions at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Jan. 6-9. It will demonstrate how its integrated mechanical, electromechanical and mechatronic technologies are enabling the next generation of industrial automation through an autonomous forklift demonstrator showcasing advanced motion solutions, sensor-equipped components, and integrated systems that give manufacturers the tools to meet evolving production demands while optimizing efficiency and reliability.

Schaeffler will use an forklift demonstrator to show how its integrated mechanical, electromechanical and mechatronic technologies are enabling the next generation of industrial automation. (Source: Schaeffler)

Using the demonstrator, Schaeffler will show how its capabilities in linear actuation, steering and traction drives, intelligent sensors, precision bearings and battery technologies enable autonomous material handling. This type of vehicle was developed to maneuver autonomously in confined spaces where traditional large forklifts and manual pallet jacks cannot operate effectively, addressing some of the most pressing operational challenges facing modern manufacturing and distribution facilities.

“Our autonomous forklift demonstrator exhibit showcases the integration of our mechanical precision with intelligent sensing and electromechanical actuation, enabling manufacturers to achieve higher productivity while reducing maintenance costs and dependence on increasingly scarce skilled labor,” said Jeff Hemphill, chief technology officer, Schaeffler Americas.

Schaeffler’s electromechanical actuator solutions, strengthened by the acquisition of Ewellix, provide OEMs with advanced alternatives designed for precision and repeatability, programmability for easy adaptation, reduced maintenance requirements and energy efficiency improvements.

For example, the Ewellix EMA-100 electromechanical actuator can deliver high, repeatable position control and programmability through an oil-free design that enables maintenance-free operation, Schaeffler stated. The actuator offers IP65 environmental protection and enhanced modularity, including various ball screw and roller screw options, gear ratios, motors, power electronics and braking systems to accommodate diverse application requirements.

Beyond autonomous material handling, Schaeffler will show precision motion solutions across diverse industrial automation applications. The company’s OPTIME Ecosystem – which includes the OPTIME Monitoring, OPTIME C1 Smart Lubricator, SmartCheck and ProLink solutions – combines its experience in bearing technology, vibration analysis and lubrication through a suite of smart, interconnected solutions designed to enhance machine reliability and operational efficiency in manufacturing facilities.