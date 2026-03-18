Security View Power Solutions unveils Big Bessie

The Big Bessie hybrid generator from Security View Power Solutions. (Photos: Becky Schultz)

Founded just three years ago as a security camera trailer manufacturer, Security View Power Solutions has expanded into hybrid power solutions in collaboration with Intelligent Controls, a Victron Energy distributor based in Missoula, Mont. At PowerGen 2026, the Billings, Mont.-based company showed the Big Bessie, a microgrid-ready, scalable hybrid generator that can operate as a standalone power source or as a hybridization unit for existing power sources.

The portable battery energy storage system (BESS) is powered by a hybrid generator. While the generator runs, any excess energy it creates is stored in the batteries. Once the batteries are charged, the generator shuts down and the power switches over to the stored energy, delivering power on demand. When the batteries exhaust their charge, the generator flips back on automatically.

The system includes an onboard 120-kWh Hatz PMDC 55-100 DC diesel generator. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

The trailer-mounted unit includes a built-in 120-kWh Hatz PMDC 55-100 DC Tier 4-compliant diesel generator and a Victron Quattro multi-stage sine wave inverter/charger that enables it to take in three-phase or split-phase 240V to charge the unit’s 53.6-kWh capacity LiFePO4 48V batteries. On the input side, the unit can accept 60 to 240 volts from a generator, grid power, solar, wind or other energy source.

“So, it’s not just a diesel generator onboard charging the batteries. External components can charge this battery, as well,” said Torin Martin, co-owner, Security View Power Solutions. “It does that with a DC battery being the separator of the two.”

The system is customizable, as well. The configuration shown at PowerGen featured three 5-kW Quattros but is available with up to 15-kW versions. “This trailer could become a 45-kW trailer, all with just swapping out components,” Martin noted. Additional batteries can also be added to meet power demands.

Built-in paralleling capability makes the units suitable for microgrid applications. Other potential applications include mobile power for construction jobsites, disaster response, events and other applications seeking more sustainable and scalable portable power. Remote monitoring/access is available 24/7 via the Victron Remote Monitoring (VRM) portal.