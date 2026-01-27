Responsive Image Banner

Seeliger to head ZF’s largest business unit

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

27 January 2026

Andrew Seeliger, head of ZF’s Off-Highway and Test Systems Business Unit Andrew Seeliger

As of January 1, 2026, Alexander Seeliger takes over leadership of ZF’s Off-Highway and Test Systems Business Unit. He also assumes responsibility for the Passau, Germany, site, headquarters of the Industrial Technology Division, with around 4,000 employees.

The Off-Highway and Test Systems Business Unit, managed from Passau, is the largest area within ZF’s Industrial Technology Division. It includes the development and production of transmissions and axles for agricultural and construction machinery, as well as drive technology for material handling systems. The portfolio also comprises test systems for a range of applications in powertrain and chassis technology.

Seeliger succeeds Daniel Härter, who left ZF on December 31, 2025. Seeliger takes over site management in Passau from Andreas Moser, who was appointed to the Board of Management of ZF Friedrichshafen AG as of November 1, 2025, where he is responsible for the Industrial Technology and Commercial Vehicle divisions as well as the India region.

Seeliger has been with the company since 1998 and, since 2012, has served as Commercial Director of the Off-Highway and Test Systems business unit within the Industrial Technology Division. He brings many years of international experience in finance, controlling and corporate development. He has also held various leadership roles in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

“Our customers are facing major technological and structural changes – ranging from efficiency requirements and sustainability to increasing system integration,” Seeliger stated. “Together with our international teams, we aim to further expand our system expertise and continue to strengthen ZF as a high-performance, reliable development partner for OEMs in the agricultural and construction machinery industries.”

ZF ZF Friedrichshafen AG Off-Highway and Test Systems Business Unit Industrial Technology Division Technological and structural changes Alexander Seeliger Andreas Moser Daniel Härter Test systems Drive technology Passau Germany
