SENS launches SuperTorque 8ZR gen set starting system

SENS SuperTorque 8ZR (Photo: Stored Energy Systems)

Stored Energy Systems (SENS) has introduced its new SuperTorque 8ZR, a fully-integrated and factory-tested DC gen set engine starting system.

Intended for use with gen sets supporting critical infrastructure including data centers, healthcare and energy generation, the 8ZR is said to eliminate common failure points by combining multiple components into a single, compact unit.

This delivers a system which is up to 90% smaller and delivers more than 50% in total cost of ownership savings over 10 years.

“The 8ZR streamlines installation by reducing the number of on-site connections and manual integration steps. This efficiency-focused solution eliminates potential failure points and saves eight labor hours per generator enclosure,” said Olen Scott, chief revenue officer for SENS. “The 8ZR is the simplest and most reliable engine starting system on the market today.”

Manufactured in Longmont, Colorado, the 8ZR is optimized for quick installation, fewer connection points and increased uptime. The unit requires no maintenance, contains no hazardous materials and is reported to reduces lifetime greenhouse gas emissions by 96% compared to traditional systems.

The 8ZR comes with a 10-year full replacement warranty.