Settima introduces new 4Q Continuum pump/motor

Settima Meccanica is an Italian company which produces a range of pumps and motors; many of the latter feature systems designed without rare earth metals. Other divisions include Motive, for power transmissions, and Spin, for related engineering solutions.

As part of the ‘Green Silence Group’, Settima has unveiled its latest range addition at the IVT Expo in Cologne, Germany: the 4Q Continuum.

Unit featuring the 4Q Continuum Series pump (Photo: Power Progress)

Intended for use with electrified machines, the new model uses bi-helical rotors to provide hydraulic power in closed-loop circuits, helping to deliver ‘ultra silent’ operation.

4Q Continuum name refers to the four power quadrants (Photo: Power Progress)

The 4Q Continuum concept is said to help simplify the hydraulic circuit. For example, in determining the flow rate and speed of the actuator.

Settima states that almost no further components are required to achieve this functionality, meaning that directional valves and flow control valves can be eliminated.

Further, the bi-directional operation can be used as a regenerative energy capture device, powering and controlling positive and negative loads.

Applications for the new pump include drives featured in electric skid steers, mini excavators and forklifts.

IVT Expo, a trade show for industrial machine solutions, is being held at the Cologne Messe, June 9-10.