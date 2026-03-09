Responsive Image Banner

Siko introduces new rotary encoder sensors

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

09 March 2026

Siko has introduced two new compact magnetic rotary encoders intended for use with off-highway machines.

The WV3600M (solid shaft) and WH3600M (hollow shaft) can be used in operations including measurement of steering angle, position of lifting systems, slew angle monitoring and almost any other control function in a mobile work machine.

The WV3600M (left) and WH3600M sensors The WV3600M (left) and WH3600M sensors (Photo: Siko)

The new launches feature a battery-free mechatronic multi-turn system that uses contactless operation to deliver long-term operational stability.

Magnetic measurement can withstand high shock and vibration, with the units in line with IP65, IP67 and IP6K9K standards.

Sensors are available with measurement ranges of 360 degrees single turn, 4.096 revolutions (12-bit) multi turn and 65.536 revolutions (16-bit) multi turn.

Unit measurement is 36 mm (diameter) and 54 mm (length). This allows the sensors to fit in very tight spaces.

Other features include a servo or clamping flange, 36 or 58 mm flange size and shaft options which include flat, keyway or pin shaft.

Connection is made using an axial or radial M12 connector and an integrated status LED helps to simplify installation. Communication is through a CANopen interface, which delivers related data and unit condition information.

