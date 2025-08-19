Responsive Image Banner

Spartan Emergency Response breaks ground on expansion

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 August 2025

Spartan Emergency Response, a brand of REV Group Inc. subsidiary Spartan Fire LLC and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, announced it has broken ground on a 56,000-sq.-ft. facility expansion at its Brandon, S. D., USA, campus that will increase its production capacity by 40%.

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Spartan Emergency Response facility expansion Groundbreaking Ceremony for Spartan Emergency Response’s $20 million expansion. (Photo: Spartan Emergency Response)

The news comes shortly after REV Group announced a $20 million investment in the facility on June 4 of this year, with the aim to increase production capacity for its fully custom Spartan Emergency Response apparatus as well as its high-performance, semi-custom fire trucks, which are designed to be completed and delivered in under a year. The expansion will also increase the facility’s painting and fabrication process capabilities.

“This investment will double our manufacturing footprint and help us meet the rising demand from fire departments across the nation by allowing us to build more fire apparatus and deliver it faster,” said Mike Virnig, president, REV Specialty Vehicles Segment.

The expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs at the Brandon campus.

