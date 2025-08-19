Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish
Spartan Emergency Response breaks ground on expansion
19 August 2025
Spartan Emergency Response, a brand of REV Group Inc. subsidiary Spartan Fire LLC and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, announced it has broken ground on a 56,000-sq.-ft. facility expansion at its Brandon, S. D., USA, campus that will increase its production capacity by 40%.
The news comes shortly after REV Group announced a $20 million investment in the facility on June 4 of this year, with the aim to increase production capacity for its fully custom Spartan Emergency Response apparatus as well as its high-performance, semi-custom fire trucks, which are designed to be completed and delivered in under a year. The expansion will also increase the facility’s painting and fabrication process capabilities.
“This investment will double our manufacturing footprint and help us meet the rising demand from fire departments across the nation by allowing us to build more fire apparatus and deliver it faster,” said Mike Virnig, president, REV Specialty Vehicles Segment.
The expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs at the Brandon campus.
