Stihl invests $60 million in batteries, tools

In providing an update on its battery-powered equipment business, Stihl Inc. said that through 2025 it will have invested more than $60 million toward the production of battery-powered blowers, pruners, trimmers, and multi-attachment tools and the assembly of five different battery packs to power those units at its factory in Virginia Beach, Va.

The company said its product range includes more than 80 battery-operated tools for consumers and professionals. Thirty new battery-operated products are scheduled to hit the market worldwide over the next two years. Stihl said it plans to increase the share of sales from battery-operated products to at least 35% by 2027, with a target of 80% by 2035.

Stihl battery packs. (Photo: Stihl Inc.)

In support of those goals, Stihl Inc., the U.S. operations for the Stihl Group, converted 84,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space to battery tool manufacturing in 2023.

“In producing our battery products here in the United States, we prioritize excellence, leveraging our vertically integrated manufacturing processes to ensure the highest quality standards,” said Stihl Inc. President and CEO Chris Keffer.

In 2023, battery unit production accounted for 16% of all units produced at Stihl Inc., compared to five years ago when just one battery-powered model, the BGA 56 blower, was assembled in the U.S. The company said that what started as one assembly line with less than ten employees grew to over 100 employees dedicated to battery products and battery pack manufacturing.

By the end of 2023, battery unit production capacity at the company increased by more than 150% year-over-year. A significant increase is expected again by the end of 2024.

Since its inception in 1974, the Stihl Inc. campus in Virginia Beach evolved from a single 20,000 sq. ft. rented warehouse to more than 1.5 million sq. ft. of manufacturing and administrative space on more than 150 acres. The company said its operations there have expanded by nearly 50%, resulting in more than 1,000 new U.S. manufacturing jobs since 2020.