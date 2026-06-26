Stoneridge to present new EVO ECU at IAA Transportation

Stoneridge, a Swedish developer of tech for commercial vehicles, buses and off-highway machines, is to present its new EVO ECU platform at IAA Transportation 2026.

The IAA show will be held in Hanover, Germany from September 15-20.

Stoneridge stand ready for IAA Hannover 2026 (Photo: Stoneridge)

The new EVO platform is described as a powerful and scalable ECU designed to support the transition to software-defined vehicles and machines.

As part of this, the EVO platform offers increased processing capability, enhanced connectivity and the flexibility to support increasing complexity – all while reducing integration issues.

“EVO ECU has been designed with commercial vehicle manufacturers in mind. It provides the scalability required to support future innovations while helping customers reduce complexity throughout sourcing, validation and deployment,” said ,” said Christian Leblanc, Global Vice President of Product and Project Management at Stoneridge

To present the EVO platform and other new launches, Stoneridge will bring its Innovation Truck to the IAA show. This will show how new connected tractor and trailer technologies can be deployed, together with new safety and ‘vehicle intelligence’ features.

“IAA Transportation will provide our first opportunity to showcase the significant advancements we have invested in to support our customers’ evolving needs,” said Natalia Noblet, president and CEO of Stoneridge.

She added: “Our investments in engineering, software development and customer-focused innovation are enabling us to deliver solutions that improve safety, simplify vehicle integration and increase operational efficiency.”