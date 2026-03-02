Street Smarts: Autonomous Trucking Shifts into High Gear, says McKinsey

It’s been a decade since commercial truck OEMs first floated the idea of self-driving trucks to the public – with early, heady predictions that autonomous trucking would debut in as little as five years. Since then, the industry has been waiting for this new technology with a healthy dose of skepticism.

As it happened, it turned out that operating self-driving trucks on public roadways is a pretty significant technological challenge. Developers needed time to make sure the technology was truly ready for the real world before they rolled it out.

But now, it appears momentum – and funding – behind autonomous truck technology is building with remarkable speed.

Source: McKinsey & Company

In a roundtable discussion with trucking journalists at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev., McKinsey & Company Partner Moritz Rittstieg noted that autonomous trucking technology is advancing faster than it has in years. McKinsey & Company is a global consulting and advisory firm specializing in commercial and industrial sectors.

To understand what is happening with autonomous trucks today, one need only follow the money, Rittstieg said.

Tangible signs of acceleration

For the past decade – driven by ever-increasing environmental regulations – the vast amount of investment money flowed into green powertrain solutions for commercial vehicles. This included battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Now, thanks to the unprecedented gutting of emissions regulations spearheaded by the Trump administration, those investment dollars are now flowing into autonomous truck developers, with predictable results.

Rittstieg said McKinsey sees “tangible” signs of acceleration in autonomous technology thanks to this new influx of cash. And that is especially obvious compared to the past several years, he said, when the timelines for autonomous trucks kept getting pushed back year after year.

Source: McKinsey & Company

All told, Rittstieg said there are increasing signs that investors see enormous potential in autonomous trucking technology. It has reached a point that people are no longer speaking about self-driving trucks in a speculative manner, he stated. Now, industry insiders and outside investors are focused on the technology as viable for fleets in real-world commercial operations.

As a result, Rittstieg said companies and investors have moved beyond simply wondering if trucks might one day come to market. Rather, they are considering – and investing in –everything that must be in place to bring autonomous trucking to scale. This includes things like support infrastructure, fleet management platforms and service ecosystems focused on autonomous truck operations.

“This is the ‘second-order effect’ where companies try to understand what else needs to happen for a new technology to become a commercial reality,” Rittstieg explained.

That shift in thinking and funding is a subtle but important sign as to where autonomous technology stands today.

“When an industry is purely hype, everybody invests in the shiny object,” Rittstieg commented. “When an industry starts to look real, money starts flowing into the plumbing.”

Factual acceleration drivers

Rittstieg said there are “factual acceleration” drivers speeding the development of autonomous trucks.

The first is modern AI development capabilities. AI has accelerated the development cycle for autonomous technology and already delivered “smarter” more capable safety systems for self-driving trucks.

Source: McKinsey & Company

The second aspect Rittstieg pointed to is a much tighter focus on the commercialization of autonomous technology.

In other words, developers are no longer trying to “boil the ocean” and deliver autonomous technology for every fleet application imaginable.

Instead, developers are narrowing in on a few, specialized routes — usually in the American Southwest — where weather, regulations, and operational consistency are more favorable for the continued development of the technology.

This combination of AI acceleration and a focused operating footprint, Rittstieg said the industry is beginning to see commercial operations mature. And that, in turn, should lead to more scaling of the technology over the next few years.

Competitive advantage for fleets

Taking those factors into account, Rittstieg said it is McKinsey’s expectation that the first real beneficiaries of autonomous truck technology will be larger, more technologically sophisticated North American fleets.

Jack Roberts is a Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based independent journalist and licensed commercial driver with more than 20 years’ experience covering the North American and global trucking industries.

“The assumption is that the sophisticated fleets will be the first that adopt it,” Rittstieg said, “and they will be able to run with it and gain a competitive advantage that’s going to be hard to match.”

When that happens, he continued, the impact will affect every aspect of fleet operations. Autonomous technology will change how today’s freight networks are designed, not just how trucks are operated.

That’s why McKinsey analysts think the speed of autonomous adoption could surprise people.

If autonomy enables different freight network designs — fewer relays, tighter transit times, different lane economics — it becomes more than a labor replacement tool. It shifts to becoming a competitive weapon. And at that point, said Rittstieg, fleets will have no choice but to integrate autonomous trucks into their operations.