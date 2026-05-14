Street Smarts: Behind the wheel of the new Volvo VNR

Volvo’s newly redesigned VNR regional haul tractor naturally carries a strong family resemblance to its flagship VNL model released last year.

The new VNR includes enhanced features such as Dynamic Steering system and Lane Keep Assist. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

The two trucks share a common platform and underlying architecture. It’s a move that allows the company’s engineers to bring the latest technologies, safety systems and design philosophy into the regional haul segment.

That adaptability was on full display during a test drive at Volvo’s Customer Center in New River Valley, Va., in April. It was a drive that included both a road course and a simulated urban track designed to replicate the tight, unpredictable conditions regional haul drivers face every day. In both environments, the improvements and upgrades Volvo has made on this new truck were on full display.

Driver-focused cab inside and out

Climbing into the VNR is easy and secure. The steps are ergonomically placed, and there are plenty of brightly colored grab handles within easy reach. This allows for easy entry and exit from the cab. That’s an important detail for a driver on city routes who is getting in and out of the truck all day long.

Forward visibility is outstanding. Understandably, it’s a feature that Volvo engineers are extremely proud of. In fact, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were behind the wheel of a cabover sitting in a new VNL if you didn’t know any better. The sightlines are that good. It’s all part of a vehicle package that is optimized for tight spaces.

Volvo said a large part of the redesigned vehicle package was a careful rethinking of the driver experience in a Volvo truck. (Photo: Jack Roberts)

A big part of that package was a careful rethinking of the driver experience in a Volvo truck. You see that at a glance once you’re settled behind the wheel. The dashboard crisply lit – even in the brilliant Virginia sunlight. The overall gauge and control – ergonomic, clean, modern and intuitive.

The truck’s controls fall naturally into your hands. There’s no hunting for switches or second-guessing functions. Everything is where it should be. The seat and steering wheel adjustments are extensive and easy to locate and use.

And because the VNR is a Volvo, safety is hardwired into its design. The new models are loaded with the safety and productivity features drivers now expect on new trucks. There’s electronic parking brake, I-Shift automated transmission, integrated camera systems and a full suite of the company’s proprietary safety technologies.

Dynamic Steering delivers

The new VNR also features the latest version of Volvo’s Dynamic Steering system. This is essentially a “smart” steering assistance system that senses vehicle speeds and road shocks. The system continually adjusts power steering inputs to give drivers optimal control regardless of vehicle speed.

At highway speeds, for example, Dynamic Steering tightens up wheel feedback to give drivers more precise control and better “feel” for the road. At low speeds, the system loosens up to help drivers quickly make tight turns, maneuver and back easily without undue strain on arms, wrists, hands and shoulders.

On the test track, I ran the VNR one-handed through a series of tight 180-degree turns – exactly the kind of maneuver that can challenge even experienced drivers in confined spaces.

But it’s on rough roads where Dynamic Steering really shines.

The VNR offers significantly enhanced forward visibility and a host of new aerodynamic features. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo set up a series of very aggressive rumble strips on one section of the course to showcase how the system helps drivers safely maintain control even on horrible roads. The rumble strips sent massive shock loads through the VNR’s chassis and cab. The truck rocked back and forth laterally rolling over them.

But even with my hands completely off the wheel, the truck stayed precisely on course. The steering wheel hardly moved at all, even though I was being thrown around the driver’s seat like a rag doll.

That’s because Dynamic Steering continuously compensates for those road shocks and other disturbances. The system smooths out control inputs and maintains stability in a way that conventional steering systems – and human drivers – simply can’t match.

The new VNR is built on what Volvo calls its active safety platform. So, of course, the truck included a comprehensive suite of advanced driver safety systems optimized for regional haul operations.

That includes forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. There’s also adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability. Plus, Volvo’s blind-spot protection system has been significantly enhanced. The system monitors both sides of the truck and can detect objects along the full length of the trailer, including pedestrians and cyclists. If a hazard is present, drivers receive both visual and audible alerts.

Volvo’s Lane Keep Assist system is thoroughly integrated with Dynamic Steering. This system provides gentle corrective inputs if the truck begins to drift.

Powerful fuel efficiency

Jack Roberts is a Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based independent journalist and licensed commercial driver with more than 20 years’ experience covering the North American and global trucking industries.

Volvo engineers say the new VNR is delivering fuel efficiency improvements of up to 7.5% over the previous model. Those gains are driven by a combination of aerodynamic refinements and powertrain enhancements.

The new truck has a flatter nose than its predecessor. But Volvo designers added a whole host of new aerodynamic features on the truck, including chassis fairings, wheel closeouts and other enhancements – all of which work together to help offset any additional drag created by the new nose and improve fuel efficiency at highway speeds.

At the same time, internal engine updates and faster shifting transmissions contribute additional gains, helping fleets reduce fuel costs without compromising performance.

The VNR’s D13 engine still delivers power ratings in the 425- to 500-hp range from its 13 L engine platform, giving drivers plenty of power for both highway and urban driving.

The new VNR is a gorgeous truck, and it drives as great as it looks. It’s safe, quiet and comfortable. And it has everything both drivers and fleets need to be productive and efficient on tough urban and regional haul routes.