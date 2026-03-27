Street Smarts: Pre-SCR and proven tech power Detroit’s Gen 6 diesel engines

Daimler Truck North America Vice President David Carson speaks to the media at the launch of the Detroit Gen 6 heavy-duty diesel engine family. (Photo: Jack Roberts)

Daimler Truck North America has rolled out the sixth generation of its Detroit DD-Series diesel engine family. On Feb. 17, the OEM debuted the new engine lineup at its historic Detroit manufacturing campus in Redford, Mich., just outside of the Motor City.

The new Gen 6 Heavy-Duty Engine Platform (HDEP) consists of the DD13, DD15 and DD16 engines. All have been redesigned to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2027 ultra-low 0.035 g/hp-hr NOx standard.

Evolutionary approach

Daimler engineers chose to take an evolutionary approach to the design of the new engines instead of reinventing the wheel. Going in, they were confident they could hit the new EPA emissions number. The challenge, as they saw it, was how to do so without breaking the trust that fleets have built with the DD engine platform over the past 20 years.

Joanna Buttler, general manager, product strategy and market development, Daimler Trucks North America, noted that today’s heavy trucks are already surprisingly environmentally friendly.

“It takes more than 100 new Class 8 trucks today to produce the same amount of NOx emissions as a single truck did in the 1990s,” she pointed out.

Which is one reason David Carson, senior vice president of sales and marketing, said the OEM is clearly ready for 2027. “But these engines are not just an emissions change,” he added. “There’s real value here for customers, as well.”

A straightforward emissions solution

The Gen 6 aftertreatment system looks almost unchanged from the fifth-generation DD platform. Detroit’s familiar and convenient “one-box” design is mounted behind the cab to save frame real estate and give technicians easy access.

What’s new is a pre-SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system positioned ahead of the primary aftertreatment unit. However, this isn’t exotic, new technology, according to Greg Braziunas, head of powertrain engineering, North America.

The aftertreatment system now includes a pre-SCR system positioned ahead of the primary aftertreatment unit. (Photo: Daimler Truck North America)

“This is the same catalyst technology we’ve been perfecting since 2010,” he explained. “We’re using known, robust elements and applying them in a way that helps us convert NOx earlier in the drive cycle.”

This strategy allows emissions control during cold start and low-load operation. By converting NOx earlier – before the primary aftertreatment reaches full temperature – Detroit can meet the regulation without resorting to more radical electrical heating systems or significantly reworking chassis packaging, according to Braziunas.

“The pre-SCR module is serviceable independently,” he continued. “And many internal components – including DPF (diesel particulate filter) elements and sensor architecture – carry over from the Gen 5 engine family.”

Steve Collins, director of Detroit Field Sales Engineering, said the new EPA rule will require a higher rate of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) consumption. But on the positive side of the ledger, he said the new engines will deliver an approximate 3% improvement in driving fuel efficiency for a typical line-haul fleet.

The gains come from a series of targeted refinements that include:

A new oil-lubricated high-pressure fuel pump

2,500-bar common rail pressure

Simplified, non-amplified injectors

Miller cam timing

Higher compression ratio

Electronically controlled variable-displacement oil pump

Updated oil separator moving from oil driven to electronic control

Each of these upgrades help cut parasitic power losses or improve combustion efficiency, Collins noted.

Longer life and more miles

According to Braziunas, the Gen 6 engine family now includes new torque ratings up to 1,900 lb.-ft. These options include lower-horsepower, higher-torque variants designed to enable further downspeeding. For fleets running fast rear axle ratios of 2.05:1 paired with direct drive, that means lower engine speeds at cruise without sacrificing grade performance.

Additionally, Braziunas said Gen 6 engine service intervals remain unchanged. That includes DPF ash cleaning intervals and oil drain intervals. And, of course, the new engines are fully compatible with the upcoming lower-viscosity PC-12 (often referred to as “FB-4”) oil category.

The Gen 6 engine family now includes new torque ratings up to 1,900 lb.-ft. (Photo: Daimler Truck North America)

Production of the Gen 6 DD13 and DD15 will begin in January 2027. The DD16 will follow in January 2028.

According to Carson, the DD16 will remain focused on heavy vocational and heavy-haul applications. He noted that Detroit is essentially the last major OEM offering displacement at that level.

Carson added that the delay in launching the 16 L engine will allow Detroit to spread development resources and leverage regulatory provisions, allowing continued availability of the current DD16 during the transition.

Shifting signals

The launch comes amid constantly shifting signals from the Trump administration concerning enforcement and warranty provisions tied to the EPA Clean Trucks Plan. This is why Carson insisted Detroit’s position is straightforward – build for the regulation as written.

“We decided to move forward,” Braziunas added. “The 0.035 standard remains in place.”

The result, he said, is a trusted and proven engine platform that can now easily deliver power, performance and reliability in compliance with the strictest emissions regulations to ever hit the North American trucking industry.