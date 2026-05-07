Strong start for Deutz in 2026

Deutz reported a strong start to 2026, maintaining its growth trajectory from the second half of 2025 into the first quarter of the year with significant increases in revenue, earnings and new orders.

Deutz engine production line in Cologne, Germany (Photo: Deutz)

Consolidated revenue advanced by 8.4% year on year to €530.0 million, led by the Engines, Service and Energy segments but with all segments contributing to this growth, the company stated. Adjusted EBIT (EBIT before exceptional items) improved by 45.7% to €37.3 million, with the adjusted EBIT margin standing at 7.0% (Q1 2025: 5.2%).

New orders rose by 41.2% to €771.0 million compared to Q1 2025 (€546.1 million). The increase was again primarily attributable to the Engines, Energy, and Service segments. Deutz said signs of a market recovery, particularly in the Construction Equipment and Agricultural Machinery application segments toward the end of the quarter, resulted in solid organic growth for new orders in the Engines segment. The Energy segment was boosted by the acquisition of Frerk Aggregatebau, completed in early February, which added €145 million to the overall new order increase.

Dr. Sebastian Schulte, CEO and chairman of the Board of Management, Deutz AG

According to the company, the main growth driver was the restructuring of the portfolio, as with the effects of the Future Fit cost-cutting program also playing a key part in increasing profitability.

“Deutz has begun the new year with momentum, and the strategic transformation is increasingly paying off,” said Dr. Sebastian C. Schultz, Deutz CEO. “Our engines business, our new energy and defense lines of business and the service business – a key area of growth – are making a clear contribution even though the geopolitical situation and other factors mean that market conditions remain challenging.”

“The Future Fit action plan has now been implemented in full. We will exceed our original savings target of €50 million by around 10%. More than €40 million of the total savings are accounted for by the Engines segment alone, where profits were well into positive territory again,” said Deutz CFO Oliver Neu. “Having successfully implemented our cost-cutting program, we are on track to reach our goal of an adjusted EBIT margin of 10% by 2030.”

Deutz said it continues to anticipate consolidated revenue of between €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion in 2026, along with an adjusted EBIT margin of between 6.5% and 8.0%.