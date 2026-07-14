Stryten Energy to acquire C&D Trojan

Stryten Energy LLC, an energy storage solutions provider headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga. and a portfolio company of Atlas Holdings LLC, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire U.S.-based C&D Technologies, Inc. and Trojan Battery Company, LLC (C&D Trojan). C&D Trojan, currently a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP, designs and manufactures stationary and specialty motive batteries primarily used in mission-critical sectors.

Following the close of the transaction, Stryten will operate 15 battery manufacturing and component facilities across the U.S., supported by 3,700 employees. This expanded domestic footprint will strengthen its vertically integrated manufacturing supply chain and its ability to produce energy storage solutions at scale to meet growing demand across critical markets, the company stated, including transportation, essential power (including AI data centers), industrial and military and government applications.

“C&D Trojan and Stryten Energy share a strong commitment to innovation, manufacturing excellence and serving customers in critical markets,” Rick Heller, president and CEO of C&D Trojan, stated. “By bringing our organizations together, we are expanding our capabilities, broadening our solutions portfolio and creating a stronger foundation to support customers’ evolving energy storage needs.”

In addition, Stryten plans to expand absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand for advanced lead batteries required for hybrid and start-stop vehicle technologies, as well as data center and telecom resiliency applications.

The enhanced scale, expanded product breadth and strengthened domestic manufacturing capabilities resulting from the acquisition will also enable Stryten to expand its support of U.S. Department of War programs and mission-critical infrastructure.

“This combination brings together two highly complementary organizations with a shared commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance energy storage solutions,” said Mike Judd, CEO and president of Stryten Energy. “By combining our capabilities, we will accelerate innovation, expand our manufacturing footprint and better serve customers across transportation, industrial, essential power and military and government sectors.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.