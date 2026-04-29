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Sun Hydraulics adds to ecoline program

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

29 April 2026

Sun Hydraulics eSense counter balance solution. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Sun Hydraulics has launched three additions to its ecoline program, starting with the eSense counter balance solution. This independent metering load holding system represents a departure from the traditional cross-piloted counter balance valve circuit, according to Andrew Newman, product manager, Sun Hydraulics.

The solution uses the algorithm and software from the uControl mobile controller supplied by Sun’s Enovation Controls division to control pressure, allowing for use of high ratio, high-efficiency counterbalance valves in the eSense circuit, Newman noted. The result is increased system efficiency, reduced oscillations and the ability to work faster – especially advantageous for electric vehicle and equipment applications.

Sun Hydraulics piston-style flow meter. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“It’s efficient in both the amount of heat reduced as well as the amount of power consumed by the battery and you can work faster because you would normally have to feather down a load very slowly in a very restricted manner,” he explained. “This allows you to do it in a less restricted manner and still control that load to its fullest extent.”

This can in turn result in more output per battery charge in mobile applications such as knuckle boom loaders, aerial work platforms and bucket trucks.

Energy harvesting

Another new development is the piston-style flow meter, which incorporates a proprietary position sensor that allows it to be set digitally, providing what Newman described as a “pre-linearized product right out of the factory.” It offers a cost-effective, easy to apply solution for any mobile or industrial application where you need to measure actuator speed (flow), he added.

The production version of the Energen “energy harvester” cartridge valve, previewed at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, has also been officially launched. Composed of an integrated generator, the Energen is designed to convert hydraulic power from a machine or vehicle application into electrical power for sensors, solenoid valves and other electronics.

Sun Hydraulics Energen energy harvester cartridge valve with regulator-rectifier kit. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

The regulator-rectifier kit for the cartridge is a 12V lead-acid battery charging system. This power conditioning device rectifies the output from the Energen from three-phase AC to DC and regulates the output voltage to support charging and operation of the system.

The Energen solution can be used to generate power for attachments or implements, where the wiring harness can be damaged.

According to Newman, these and other new technologies are being developed from the experience the company has gained from its longstanding technology. “Sun is typically known for our core competency, which is load holding valves… We’re able to use that technology and grow our product lines into [additional] innovative products.

“We’re able to use our tried-and-true knowledge from our counterbalance valves to create the next generation of load holding in eSense, to create truly innovative valves like the Energen valve, expanding all the way to the flow meter and other electrohydraulic advanced motion control products.”

Sun Hydraulics Enovation Controls ecoline program eSense counter balance solution load holding system ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 Andrew Newman Becky Schultz uControl mobile controller Energen
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