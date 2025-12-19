Responsive Image Banner

Sun Hydraulics to focus on energy at ConExpo

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 December 2025

Sun Hydraulics eSense advanced motion control Shown here at Utility Expo 2025, eSense advanced motion control was created to serve as “the next generation of load holding technology.” (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Sun Hydraulics, a Helios Technologies company, will highlight two solutions centered around energy savings and recovery.

Developed in collaboration with Purdue University, eSense advanced motion control was created to serve as “the next generation of load holding technology.” Part of the ecoline program, it is designed to adapt to any load and provides up to 85% of energy-efficient power to the application, said the company. It also provides up to a 90% reduction in oscillation to address shock absorption challenges.

Engineered to be compact and resilient, the low-leakage solution reduces drift and enhances stability during load holding operations. The unit features the IP69K-rated uControl mobile controller from Enovation Controls, incorporating multiple CAN interfaces, a high-current output option and high heat, high-vibration resistance.

eSense applications include hydraulic presses, gantry cranes, planters, scissor lifts and material handling machines.

Also highlighted at ConExpo will be Energen, an energy harvester cartridge valve designed to convert hydraulic power from an application into electrical power. Composed of an integrated generator, Sun Hydraulics said the solution delivers a robust approach to local and remote electrical power generation.

The Energen valve has a maximum operating pressure of 200 psi (14 bar) and a maximum flow rate of 50 gpm (200 lpm). Maximum power output is 42 W.

The valve provides the benefit of power generation in cartridge valves for sensors, solenoid valves and other electronics. It can be used to generate power for attachments or implements in applications where the harness can be damaged, improving reliability and safety.

Conexpo Booth S81729

