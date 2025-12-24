Responsive Image Banner

Sungji Hydraulics ventures into electric rotary actuators

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

24 December 2025

Sungji Hydraulics electric rotary actuator (eRA) concept The electric rotary actuator (eRA) concept demonstrated at Utility Expo 2025. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Founded in South Korea in 1998, Sungji Hydraulics Co. Ltd. is a longtime producer of helical gear-type hydraulic rotary actuators, with its products marketed in the Americas by Tap Industrial Sales.

The company is now venturing into electric rotary actuators (eRA) with a concept model operating on 48V DC. At 4.6 in. (116 mm) in diameter and 8.7 in. (220 mm) in length, the eRA is comparable in size to its hydraulic equivalent with mounting specifications matching those of hydraulic rotators, enabling use as a drop-in replacement.

The model provides both left and right movement as well as self-leveling features. Adjustment of rotation speed and swing is programmable, which the company said allows for precise control tailored to application demands. In addition, controlled acceleration and deceleration minimizes shocks during operation start and stop.

According to Tony Pruszenski, business development manager - Americas, TAP Industrial Sales, LLC, the eRA’s smoother rotation, reduced complexity and lighter weight are especially beneficial in applications such as aerial work platforms and boom trucks.

“We can remove all the hydraulic lines from the basket, so you don’t have any chance of the hydraulic lines breaking. Then you have the light weight by removing all the hydraulics, the valves, hydraulic oil and lines,” he stated. “We’re now reducing weight and supplementing it with an electrical system. That means you can put more tools or more product inside the basket for the operator to work longer.”

The eRA is currently in product development and testing, which is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2026. “At that point, we will be ready to go to full production,” said Pruszenski.

The eRA will be demonstrated alongside the company’s hydraulic rotary actuators during ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, March 3-7 in Las Vegas, Nev.

ConExpo Booth S63100

