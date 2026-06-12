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Sunseeker robotic mower wins 2026 iF Design Award

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

12 June 2026

Sunseeker robotic Elite X9 robotic mower wins 2026 iF Design Award The Elite X9 robotic mower has been honored with the 2026 iF Design Award. (Source: Sunseeker Elite)

Sunseeker Elite has announced that the Elite X9 robotic mower has been honored with the 2026 iF Design Award, one of the world’s most prestigious recognitions for excellence in design and innovation, it noted. The Award jury recognized the Elite X9 for its “seamless integration of advanced navigation, intelligent perception and high-performance mowing tailored to large-scale applications.”

The Elite X9 is engineered for large residential lawns, estates, sports fields and municipal landscapes, and is capable of covering up to 12,000 sq. m. within 48 hours or up to 24,000 sq. m. for the X9 Plus.

At the core of the system is AONavi 2.0, which integrates nRTK and VSLAM 2.0 to deliver centimeter-level positioning accuracy without the need for boundary wires or RTK base station installation. VSLAM 2.0 enhances navigation stability in shaded and signal-challenged environments, while fully automatic mapping enables a true plug-and-play experience with minimal setup effort, the company stated.

The mower comes with a 43-cm dual cutting disc system powered by a 190W dual motor to enable consistent cutting across a range of grass conditions. The main cutting system supports adjustable cutting heights from 20 to 100 mm, while the EdgeZero trimming attachment (optional on the X9 and standard on the X9 Plus) is optimized for precise edge finishing at dedicated trimming heights (50 mm and 75 mm).

The advanced ATC Pro drive system, all-wheel drive (4WD) and four-wheel independent suspension provide a climbing capability of up to 90% (42°), enabling stable operation across steep slopes, uneven terrain and obstacle-dense environments

The unit’s 360° OmniSight system has a total of 16 sensors, including eight cameras, enabling detection of obstacles, hidden animals and small wildlife even in complex environments. Integrated infrared night vision technology allows the mower to maintain a high detection accuracy in low-light conditions, as well.

The Elite X9 has a top mowing speed of up to 0.6 m/s and supports PioneerVolt fast charging (50-minute fast charge), while the Elite X9 Plus delivers enhanced performance with a top speed of up to 1 m/s and PioneerVolt flash charging (20-minute charge).

Additional features include multi-zone management, fleet control capability, smart app integration, OTA updates and anti-theft digital fencing.

Sunseeker Elite iF Design Award jury robotic mower design innovation 2026 iF Design Award Elite X9 Elite X9 robotic mower
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