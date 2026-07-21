Wärtsilä sees stable sales in first half 2026

Wärtsilä reported stable sales for both the second quarter (April to June) and first half of 2026, according to its Half-year Financial Report January–June 2026*.

The company had total net sales of EUR 1,559 million (1,594) for the quarter, with half-year total net sales of EUR 3,004 million (3,027). Net sales for Marine and Energy combined increased by 5% to EUR 1,461 million (1,391) in Q2 and were up 4% to EUR 2,746 million (2,633) for the first half.

Photo: Wärtsilä

The operating result rose 14% to EUR 209 million (183) in Q2, representing 13.4% of net sales (11.5). For the half year, the operating result grew 13% to EUR 399 million (354), representing 13.3% of net sales (11.7).

Total order intake in the second quarter rose by 33% to EUR 2,849 million (2,140), with order intake for Marine and Energy combined up by 45% to EUR 2,813 million (1,944). First-half total order intake rose by 23% to EUR 4,934 million (4,012), with order intake for Marine and Energy up 37% to EUR 4,810 million (3,506).

“In the second quarter of 2026, Wärtsilä’s order intake increased organically by 43% to a new all-time high, supported by record quarterly orders in both Energy and Marine,” said Håkan Agnevall, Wärtsilä president and CEO. “In Energy, order intake surpassed the previous all-time high set in the first quarter of 2026 by more than 70%, largely as a result of 1.2 GW of firm data center-related orders across two projects and more than 0.5 GW in balancing orders.”

Service order intake in Q2 dipped 4% to EUR 882 million (920) and by 3% in the half to EUR 1,849 million (1,911), which the company attributed to Portfolio Business divestments and a negative FX impact.

12-month outlook

The next 12 months appear to hold continued momentum for the company.

“We expect the demand environment over the next 12 months to remain at a similar level in both Energy and Marine as in the past 12 months. Following two consecutive record order intake quarters in Energy and a record-high order intake in Marine in the second quarter, the outlook reflects a continued strong demand environment, especially in Energy,” said Agnevall. “The strong demand environment is clearly underscored by our decision in the second quarter to further expand capacity.”

During the second quarter, Wärtsilä announced a further expansion of production capacity at its Sustainable Technology Hub (STH). “Once fully commissioned in the first quarter of 2029, the expansion will increase output to approximately 2.2 times the 2025 operational level,” Agnevall stated.

Overall, he indicated the company and its portfolio are well-positioned to meet growing global demand and maintain its growth.

“Following the streamlining of our business portfolio*, we are now a more focused and profitable company,” said Agnevall. “We are well placed to further build on our strong market position and continue to capture opportunities for profitable organic growth.”

*On June 15, 2026, Wärtsilä agreed to establish a 50/50 joint venture with German company RCT Solutions GmbH for its global Energy Storage business, with closing expected in the third quarter of 2026. As such, comparative financial information for 2025 and H1 2026 has been restated accordingly. Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets above refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.