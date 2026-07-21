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Survey: What do you need from an industry event?

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

21 July 2026

What are the types of events and topics most applicable to your company and your role within it? The team at Power Progress wants to know!

We’re evaluating future industry event opportunities and would greatly value your input. Your feedback will help us determine the topics, formats and experiences that would make a future Power Progress event worth attending.

Click here to complete the survey, which should only take a few minutes. Thank you in advance for your participation!

Power Progress industry event Power Progress event future industry event opportunities
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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
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