Tata Motors unveils 17 new trucks

India’s Tata Motors has unveiled a comprehensively refreshed lineup of commercial vehicles, launching 17 new trucks ranging from seven to 55 tonnes across IC and electric platforms.

New vehicles include the all-new Azura series, while the existing Prima, Signa and Ultra ranges have all undergone comprehensive facelifts.

Battery-electric models include the Prima E.55S and Prima E.28K. Based on the I-MOEV platform they are intended for construction and mining work.

Tata Azura trucks at launch event (Photo: Sumit via Reuters Connect)

“India’s trucking landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by progressive national policies, modern infrastructure, and the rising demand for safer, cleaner, and more efficient logistics,” said Tata Motors Executive Director and head of commercial vehicle business Girish Wagh.

The new trucks use powertrains which are more fuel efficient, while offering higher payload capacities. Cabins are said to be safer, offering more Euro-specification designs.

“Designed to meet stringent global ECE R29-03 (Euro crash norms) safety norms, the new trucks are built to improve earnings, lower ownership costs and boost uptime, helping fleet operators achieve better operational efficiency and stronger returns from their vehicles,” said Wagh.

Features include front, side and rollover protection, together with adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning systems.

The Azura range uses a new 3.6-litre diesel engine. This is said to offer a 7% improvement in fuel efficiency, while delivering best-in-class performance. Available in models with between seven and 19-tonne configurations, the trucks are suitable for work roles across various sectors.

Looking at electric models, the Prima E.55S is a 55-tonne heavy-duty vehicle that uses a 470 kW motor delivering approximately 630 hp and up to 2,500 Nm of torque. Battery options range from 300 to 450 kWh; the higher package returns a range of up to 500 km. The vehicles support ‘very fast charging’, although there were no related details.