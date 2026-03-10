Terex MP shows market commitment at ConExpo

EvoQuip Cobra 290R impact crusher. (Photo: Terex MP)

With a focus on supporting customers across material processing operations, the ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 exhibit of Terex Materials Processing (MP) featured 20 machines, including 12 new products introduced over the past three years.

Spanning the aggregates, environmental, concrete and handling industries, the Terex MP 2026 exhibit brought together 14 brands: Powerscreen, Cedarapids, EvoQuip, Finlay, Magna, MDS, Terex Washing Systems, Marco Conveyors, ProStack, CBI, Advance, ProAll, Bid‑Well and Franna.

CBI 5900T horizontal grinder. (Photo: Terex MP)

The company said the lineup highlighted the way it combines complementary technologies, applications and expertise, supported by common threads of product development, digital capability and customer support across multiple end markets.

“ConExpo 2026 is a strong reflection of where Terex Materials Processing is today,” said Kieran Hegarty, president, Terex Materials Processing. “What customers see here is a portfolio operating at scale; proven brands, new technologies and a growing support network, all focused on helping our customers improve productivity, uptime and long-term performance.”

Since ConExpo 2023, Terex MP said it has continued to expand and strengthen its portfolio, welcoming three new brands that further enhance its capabilities and market reach:

Magna MT130J jaw crusher. (Photo: Terex MP)

Magna offers large-scale crushing and screening solutions, supported by significant expansion of its U.S. distribution footprint.

Marco conveyors add specialist expertise in durable tubular truss conveyor design, and a conveying manufacturing location in the United States, which strengthens Terex MP’s local presence and responsiveness to North American customers.

Franna has built on the success of Australia’s pick-and-carry crane concept to the North American market. With more than 50% share of the Australian mobile crane market, the company said Franna’s reputation for reliability and productivity is being extended by Terex MP with products tailored specifically for North America requirements.

Also introduced during this year’s ConExpo was TRAC, a new intelligent monitoring solution that captures every aspect of a screen’s operation through fully synchronized machine monitoring. Developed by Terex engineers with deep understanding of real-world applications, the company said TRAC provides insight into true performance, condition and lifespan, enabling customers to analyze, understand and optimize their screening operations.

Powerscreen 1300x Maxtrak cone crusher at ConExpo 2026. (Photo: Terex MP)

TRAC is available across all Terex‑branded screening equipment.

In order to support customers beyond the machine, Terex MP also highlighted its parts distribution operation in Louisville, Ky., created to help North American customers minimize downtime and keep equipment operating.

The 134,000 sq.ft. facility consolidates parts for Terex MP brands under one roof and is equipped with advanced technologies, extensive inventory and rapid dispatch capabilities to provide dependable delivery.

“Our focus is on adding real value for customers and distributors,” said Hegarty. “That means strengthening our portfolio where there are clear product gaps, investing where the market is asking us to, and backing it all up with the right tools and support. TRAC is a good example — it’s something distributors have been asking for, and the response has been extremely positive because it gives them practical insight they can use.”