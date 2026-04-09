Terramac names dealer for western U.S.

Terramac said its specialized solutions, such as this RT14R equipped with a dust suppression system, will bring jobsite efficiency to the many industries served by Western States Cat. (Photo: Terramac)

Terramac, a manufacturer of rubber track crawlers, has added of Western States Cat to its North American dealer network. The partnership was said to mark a milestone as Western States Cat is the first Caterpillar dealer to represent the Terramac product line.

Providing the Terramac product and support across its territory, Western States Cat brings a history of heavy equipment expertise and a deep understanding of the carrier market to the partnership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Western States Cat to our network,” said Matt Slater, president, Terramac, Sugar Grove, Ill. “Their reputation for excellence and their specialized knowledge of the carrier market make them an ideal partner. We look forward to the shared success of our dedicated teams as we bring American-made innovation to more jobsites in the West.”

Western States Cat said it chose to represent Terramac due to the brand’s position as a category leader and its commitment to domestic manufacturing.

“We are excited to officially join the Terramac dealer network and introduce this industry-leading product to our customers,” said Steve Huling, Heavy Rents Operations manager at Western States Cat. “As the first Cat dealer to represent the brand, we recognize that Terramac sets the standard for crawler carriers and we admire their commitment to ‘Made in the USA’ quality. Since we have a diverse customer base across many industries their ability to provide specialized solutions will help our customers succeed in some of their most challenging environments.”

The Terramac product line features a variety of models, including the crawler carrier series, which are straight frame, 360-rotating and purpose-built models for contractors who need jobsite versatility on sensitive ground conditions. Crawler carriers can also be customized with support equipment to meet specific project requirements.

Customers can access Terramac sales, parts and service through one of Western States Cat’s 21 locations in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington or Wyoming.