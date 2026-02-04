The cab: where technology, comfort converge

If you look at old black-and-white photos of the construction equipment your grandfather used, you will quickly see that it took manufacturers many decades to really be concerned about keeping the operator comfortable over long shifts.

The cabs on the new John Deere P-Tier excavators, such as this 210, is full of operator comfort and technology. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

While the general aesthetics of earthmoving equipment has remained fairly constant for decades – excavator design has been honed and improved but a machine today is still recognisable compared with those from 50 years ago – the big changes have come inside the cab, both in terms of the technology options that are available but also regarding operator comfort and safety.

Much of that work is thanks in part to available technology – which is making possible functions that could have been ripped from your grandfather’s science fiction magazines. But it has also become a requirement. With fewer operators than ever before, ensuring they can work in an environment where they feel happy and comfortable becomes more important than ever.

Dominic Bunting, global marketing manager for backhoe loaders at Caterpillar, said: “One of our customers’ biggest challenges going forward is a lack of skilled operators.”

Read more about today’s operator environment in Andy Brown’s article here.