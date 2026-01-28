This infographic highlights the evolution of air filtration sealing technology — from early axial and radial seals to today’s advanced ArmorSeal™ design. It shows how modern sealing solutions deliver stronger protection, easier installation and servicing, longer service life, and lower overall ownership costs, all while remaining simple to integrate into existing systems.



How Donaldson is putting the seal on innovative filtration

Marginal gains are a significant talking point in industry today, playing a primary role in moving the productivity needle in the right direction.



