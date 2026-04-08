The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Unlike in the past, today’s off-highway equipment industry is no stranger to change. That said, the forces shaping today’s powertrain decisions feel different.

A member of Perkins’ Customer Machine Engineering Team (CMET) examines a customer’s engine

OEMs are left to grapple with a raft of complex pressures, such as criteria emissions regulations, cost control, uptime, fuel flexibility, electrification pathways and a growing diversity of end-user operating conditions.

For engine manufacturers, this shift has led them to take a broader view of power that spans diesel, hybrid and electric solutions, supported by engineering integration, digital tools and lifecycle services.

Richard Hemmings is Perkins’ new VP and general manager for sales, marketing, service and parts.