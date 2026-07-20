The Utility Expo names Alamo exec show chair

The Utility Expo, a biennial event for utility construction and infrastructure professionals hosted by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), has announced Kevin Thomas, executive vice president of Alamo Group’s Industrial Equipment Division, as show chair for its 2027 event. The show will return to Louisville, Ky., USA, Oct. 5-7, 2027.

Thomas’ role as chair will be to help guide the strategic direction of The Utility Expo as it builds on the momentum and success of the 2025 show, which brought together utility professionals and equipment manufacturers from across North America.

Kevin Thomas

“Kevin’s deep industry expertise and collaborative leadership style make him an ideal choice to serve as show chair as we look ahead to the 2027 show,” said The Utility Expo Show Director Brianne Somers. “We look forward to working with Kevin on continuing to expand the value we deliver to attendees and deliver another successful event for the utility industry.”

Thomas’s industry experience includes an extensive career in the commercial vehicle sector, including serving as president of Navistar Defense LLC from April 2015 to February 2022, at which point he joined Alamo Group as vice president of the Excavator and Vacuum Truck Group within the company’s Industrial Equipment Division. He initially managed three operating companies: Super Products in Wisconsin, Gradall Industries in Ohio, and Rivard in France. In August 2024, he was promoted to executive vice president of the Industrial Equipment Division, where he oversees all operations across the division’s business units.

Thomas stated he is honored to serve as the 2027 show chair for The Utility Expo, noting, “This event brings together some of the brightest minds in our industry, and I’m looking forward to helping create an experience that encourages collaboration, showcases innovation and supports the professionals who work every day to maintain and strengthen our utility infrastructure.”