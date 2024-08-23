Thomas Built Buses develops student curriculum

Thomas Built Buses developed an educational curriculum to help students reach core learning objectives while educating them on electric school buses. (Photo: Thomas Built Buses)

Thomas Built Buses, a manufacturer of school buses in North America, including the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus, has developed an educational curriculum to help students reach core learning objectives while educating them on electric school buses.

Casey Harris, an EV business analyst for Thomas Built Buses and a former teacher, principal and superintendent, developed the curriculum as a educational approach centered around achieving core learning objectives through the exploration and understanding of the electric school bus.

“I developed the curriculum with two objectives in mind. First, to increase education and awareness of electric school buses. Next, to provide teachers with another resource that allows their students to engage and immerse themselves in the standards taught,” said Harris.

The curriculum is built to 8th-grade North Carolina state standards but can be adapted to different state or grade standards. Thomas Built Buses is based in High Point, N.C.

The company said the initiative extends beyond transportation, emphasizing the Electric Bus Authority’s commitment to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while weaving in local economic contributions. The primary goal, it said, is to ignite interest, promote education and raise awareness about electric school buses, while incorporating STEM education principles.

“The sustained success and growth of electric transportation hinges on preparing the workforce pipeline,” said Whitney Kopanko, director of marketing and school bus sales for dealer Sonny Merryman Inc. “There are many career opportunities in this new field that our students don’t know exist. Through this curriculum, we’ll get them excited about what we’re doing today with electric school buses and inspire them to take it the next step further when they enter the workforce.”

The lesson plan covers diverse subjects including math, science, social studies, language arts, writing and literacy standards. Activities include a Think-Pair-Share, Problem/Solution Jigsaw Knowledge Acquisition and a project that tasks students with determining if the cost of an electric school bus can be justified.

The curriculum is free and can be downloaded from this site.