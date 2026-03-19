Timken expands its lubrication system offering

The Timken Company has acquired the assets and related businesses of Raleigh, N.C.-based Bijur Delimon International (BDI), a designer and manufacturer of automated lubrication systems. Timken funded the transaction with cash on hand and existing committed facilities. Other terms were not disclosed.

(Illustration: Timken)

“The acquisition of Bijur Delimon aligns with our near-term strategic priority to accelerate growth in key market verticals,” said Lucian Boldea, Timken president and CEO, North Canton, Ohio. “Timken has built a leading automated lubrication systems platform, that benefits from strong secular tailwinds, including a shortage of skilled labor and shifting demographics. BDI elevates our existing capabilities, deepens our presence in attractive market sectors and regions, and creates meaningful synergy opportunities that strengthen our ability to serve customers more completely as one Timken.”

Timken, long a supplier of bearings, entered the lubrication business in 2013 with the acquisition of Interlube Systems Ltd. That move was followed by Groeneveld in 2017 and BEKA in late 2019.

Since then, Timken has grown its position within the industrial automated lubrication systems market, which it said extend equipment life and lower total costs for machine owners.

BDI has customer relationships in key market verticals such as rail, power generation and mining, which Timken said enhance and expand its position in automated lubrication systems. It operates the brands Bijur, Delimon (which was founded in Germany in 1872), Farval and LubeSite Systems from factories in the United States, Europe and China. The business is expected to generate more than $60 million in sales in 2026.