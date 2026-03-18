Titan to consolidate tire production

Titan International Inc. said it will close its factory in Jackson, Tenn., by the end of October 2026 in an effort to consolidate production within its North American footprint. Based in West Chicago, Ill., Titan is a manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.

The company said it expects production currently performed in Jackson to be transitioned to other existing Titan facilities over the coming months. This action is part of Titan’s ongoing efforts to optimize its manufacturing footprint and improve capacity utilization.

“The decision to consolidate production and close the Jackson facility is difficult knowing the impact it has on our team members and their families,” said Paul Reitz, president and CEO of Titan International. “Titan continues to take deliberate actions to improve its operating efficiency while maintaining the flexibility and scale required to serve our customers.”

Titan took ownership of the Jackson plant in 2024 as part of its acquisition of Carlstar Group LLC. Formely branded Carlisle, Carlstar was a manufacturer and distributor of specialty tires and wheels for a variety of applications including outdoor power equipment, power sports, trailers, and small to midsize agricultural and construction equipment.

At the time, the combination of Titan and Carlstar was said to create the “largest pure play specialty tire manufacturer covering commercial and consumer end markets.”

For Titan, Carlstar added four manufacturing facilities – Aiken, S.C.; Jackson and Clinton, Tenn; and Meizhou, China – along with distribution centers in North America and Europe.

The closure of the Jackson facility will impact approximately 140 people.