Topcon, Fixposition enter collaboration agreement

At Geo Week 2026 in Denver, Colorado, Topcon Positioning Systems and Fixposition announced they have entered an agreement to collaborate on integrated technology for future product offerings.

“Topcon provides high-precision GNSS (global navigation satellite system) positioning technologies for geomatics, construction and agriculture applications worldwide. Working with companies such as Fixposition — specialists in Visual RTK (real-time kinematic) and visual-aided positioning — helps create added value for our customers,” said Ron Oberlander, head of the Topcon Geomatics Platform.

“Customers are increasingly working in environments where satellite connection can be challenging, such as dense urban environments, and need consistent, reliable positioning to maintain productivity,” Oberlander continued. “Fixposition offers technology that augments satellite positioning, beneficial for users even while working inside structures and in indoor-outdoor transitions, without disrupting workflows by combining RTK GNSS with artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure position accuracy. We see this AI-enabled technology as an innovative integration with our next-generation GNSS solutions.”

“We’re proud to supply Fixposition’s xFusion, vision and multi-modality fusion positioning technology to support Topcon’s next-generation GNSS solutions,” said Zhenzhong Su, CEO and co-founder of Fixposition. “We look forward to bringing this new solution to market — helping surveying professionals across geomatics, construction and agriculture deliver faster results and get more done without compromising quality, even in GNSS-challenging environments.”

Fixposition has been integrating Topcon RTK corrections into its Vision-RTK sensors since 2023, when the companies announced an agreement providing Fixposition customers in North America and Europe with access to the Topnet Live RTK corrections service network.