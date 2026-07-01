Toyota releases details of new Hilux pickup

Following its initial unveiling in Bangkok, Thailand, in November 2025, Toyota is continuing to roll out the all-new, ninth-generation Hilux pickup across various markets.

The latest of these is the UK, where the new Hilux has now been made available to order, with deliveries starting at the end of June.

The new Hilux will be available worldwide with two powertrain choices. The Diesel 48V features a 2.8-liter (1GD-FTV) four-cylinder DOHC turbodiesel developing 150 kW (201 hp) at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 2,800 rpm. The engine is HVO compatible, which can help to make the powertrain carbon neutral.

New Hilux BEV has a wading depth of 700 mm (Photo: Toyota)

A 48V mild hybrid system using a permanent magnet synchronous motor driven by a small li-ion battery pack delivers a further 12 kW (16 hp) under acceleration. This is said to improve fuel economy by 5% over the standard diesel model.

Payload capacity is 1,000 kg (dependent on variant), with towing capacity up to 3,500 kg (braked).

For the first time, the Hilux is also being offered with a full electric powertrain. Using a 59.2 kWh li-ion pack, power is delivered via front and rear e-axles to deliver all-wheel drive. The drive unit delivers about 144 kW (approx. 193 hp) and torque is 205 Nm (front) and 268 Nm (rear).

Toyota has not reported specific recharging times, describing them as ‘competitive’. Maximum range is said to be 236 miles (380 km).

The electric version of the Hilux loses some payload capacity, at 715 kg, while braked towing is reduced to 1,600 kg.

Instead of low-range gears, the Hilux BEV uses software to control torque delivery from the electric motors. Settings include rock, sand, mud, dirt and mogul.

According to Toyota, the electric Hilux is targeted at urban tradespeople, municipal fleets and airport operations.

The body-on-frame build of the model remains, while the new Hilux will only be offered as a four-door crew cab (a two-seat conversion is available). The BEV variant qualifies for a £5,000 plug-in van grant in the UK.