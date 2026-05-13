New owners for Tramont

Tramont Manufacturing, a supplier of custom-engineered generator enclosures and fuel tanks, has been acquired by Graycliff Partners. The New York-based investment firm said it will buy Tramont in partnership with Executive Chairman Nand Kumar, who will retain meaningful ownership and involvement going forward. Other terms were not disclosed.

“In Graycliff, we found a partner that understands our business and shares our vision for the future,” said Kumar. “Their operational and strategic expertise will help position Tramont for its next phase of growth.”

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in a 175,000 sq.ft. factory in Milwaukee, Wis., Tramont designs and manufactures mission-critical components used in backup power systems, including fuel tanks and integrated enclosures that support generator installations. The company serves a diversified customer base of generator OEMs and their distributor networks. It products are used for traditional backup power applications and it has a growing presence in the data center market.

“Tramont is a high-quality, differentiated manufacturer operating in an attractive and growing end market,” said Andrew Trigg, managing partner at Graycliff. “The company plays a critical role in the backup power ecosystem, and we believe it is well positioned to benefit from continued investment in data center infrastructure and grid resiliency. We are excited to partner with Nand and the broader Tramont team.”

Graycliff said it plans to support Tramont through a number of strategic initiatives, including expanding manufacturing capacity, investing in systems and infrastructure, and enhancing the company’s capabilities to increase its market share. In addition, Graycliff said it will pursue complementary acquisitions and product expansion opportunities to broaden Tramont’s capabilities and end market exposure.

UCA Group, Kumar’s firm based in Elgin, Ill., helped saved Tramont after it acquired the manufacturer from a receivership auction in 2014.