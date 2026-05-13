Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

New owners for Tramont

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

13 May 2026

Investment firm picks up gen-set enclosure, fuel tank specialist

Tramont Manufacturing, a supplier of custom-engineered generator enclosures and fuel tanks, has been acquired by Graycliff Partners. The New York-based investment firm said it will buy Tramont in partnership with Executive Chairman Nand Kumar, who will retain meaningful ownership and involvement going forward. Other terms were not disclosed.

“In Graycliff, we found a partner that understands our business and shares our vision for the future,” said Kumar. “Their operational and strategic expertise will help position Tramont for its next phase of growth.”

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in a 175,000 sq.ft. factory in Milwaukee, Wis., Tramont designs and manufactures mission-critical components used in backup power systems, including fuel tanks and integrated enclosures that support generator installations. The company serves a diversified customer base of generator OEMs and their distributor networks. It products are used for traditional backup power applications and it has a growing presence in the data center market.

“Tramont is a high-quality, differentiated manufacturer operating in an attractive and growing end market,” said Andrew Trigg, managing partner at Graycliff. “The company plays a critical role in the backup power ecosystem, and we believe it is well positioned to benefit from continued investment in data center infrastructure and grid resiliency. We are excited to partner with Nand and the broader Tramont team.”

Graycliff said it plans to support Tramont through a number of strategic initiatives, including expanding manufacturing capacity, investing in systems and infrastructure, and enhancing the company’s capabilities to increase its market share. In addition, Graycliff said it will pursue complementary acquisitions and product expansion opportunities to broaden Tramont’s capabilities and end market exposure.

UCA Group, Kumar’s firm based in Elgin, Ill., helped saved Tramont after it acquired the manufacturer from a receivership auction in 2014.

Tramont Manufacturing Graycliff Partners Tramont custom-engineered generator enclosures fuel tanks generator enclosures Nand Kumar Andrew Trigg New York Milwaukee, Wis.
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
FPT ethanol prototypes at Agrishow 2026
Natural gas engine models also highlighted at the event
Hendrickson unveils electric drive axle for trucks, buses
Modular system based on partnership with drivetrain specialist Driventic
Allient elects Collichio as vice president
Alex Collichio will serve as VP and continue as chief administrative officer
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
×

NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

Read more