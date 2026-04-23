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Transense plays key role in ‘smart motor’ project

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

23 April 2026

Transense wins key role in APC backed Smart Motor project with Cummins Ankit Patel (left), director of Research and Technology at Cummins Inc, and Ryan Maughan (right), managing director, Transense Technologies plc. (Photo: Transense)

Transense Technologies plc, a developer of advanced sensing and measurement technologies, has secured a contract with global heavy-duty vehicle powertrain supplier Cummins Inc. designed to advance the creation of next-generation smart electric drive systems for heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles by developing and demonstrating a sensor-enabled smart electric motor.

The 12-month project, named DriveSense, will combine Cummins’ experience in high-performance electric drive systems with Transense’s SAWsense technology, which uses Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensors to provide real-time torque and temperature data from inside electric motors. By integrating real-time embedded sensing with new motor and inverter technologies, DriveSense is expected to support the development of a new generation of electric drive solutions and power electronics that are more efficient, more reliable and capable of being manufactured at scale in the UK.

“Embedding real-time sensing into next-generation electric drives provides manufacturers with critical data to enhance performance and reliability,” said Ryan Maughan, managing director of Transense Technologies plc. “This project further underlines the important role of UK-based innovation in the transition to advanced electric propulsion.”

The project is supported by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) R&D program and partially funded by the UK Government through the DRIVE35 Innovation Fund. It has a total value of £2.99 million. Transense’s role in the project is valued at approximately £0.6 million.

According to Ankit Patel, director of Research and Technology at Cummins Inc., the project “represents a key step in Cummins’ UK-engineered zero-emission propulsion development.”

“In partnership with Transense, we are embedding advanced sensing within electrified drivetrains to enhance efficiency, durability and performance,” he stated. “Supported by the APC and Innovate UK, this collaboration accelerates the commercialization of intelligent, sustainable propulsion and reinforces the UK’s leadership in clean mobility.”

Transense Technologies plc Cummins Inc. Advanced Propulsion Centre smart electric motor advanced sensing zero-emission vehicles DriveSense Ryan Maughan Ankit Patel SAWsense technology DRIVE35 Innovation Fund UK
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