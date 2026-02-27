Trendlines: Farm woes impact equipment sales

U.S. tractor and combine sales have fallen to the lowest levels for more than a decade. Things might get worse before they get better.

The last 24 to 30 months have seen the U.S. ag equipment market fall well below normal levels. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) show that tractor sales in the United States fell to fewer than 194,000 units in 2025, the lowest level for more than a decade. The picture for combines is equally grim, with just under 3,500 retails last year, again the lowest for at least 10 years.

After a boom in sales during the pandemic, a reset to more sustainable levels was always going to happen. But the reset in the U.S. over the last 24 to 30 months has seen the market fall well below what is considered normal.

Decline limited to U.S.

This problem seems to be limited to the U.S., with similar data for Canada pointing to tractor and combine markets that have settled around levels seen in the late 2010s (although the Canadian tractor market may not have bottomed out just yet). In contrast, U.S. tractor sales in 2025 were roughly 20% lower than in 2019 and combine sales were almost 30% lower.

Based on Association of Equipment Manufacturers data

American farmers have been hit by a range of problems, from rising costs across the board, higher interest rates and lower commodity prices, but those factors have also hurt Canadian farmers. A more critical issue seems to be the lack of end markets for crops, with countries such as China – which has historically bought soybeans in particular – now sourcing produce elsewhere in retaliation to President Trump’s tariffs.

The main metric used to judge the health of the US farming segment is gross farm incomes. These were up last year in the livestock segment, but these gains were offset by falls for crop farmers. The deciding factor that lifted farm incomes overall last year was some US$42 billion in direct payments from the government under various aid, disaster relief and crop insurance programs.

Will more aid be enough?

Chris Sleight is the managing director of Off-Highway Research, a market research and forecasting business specializing in analysis of the global construction and agricultural equipment markets. Formed in 1981 as part of The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), it is now the largest consultancy of its kind in the world, with offices in Chile, China, Germany, Japan, India, the U.K. and the U.S. OHR is part of the KHL Group. www.offhighwayresearch.com

More help is coming this year in the form of US$12 billion in Framer Bridge Assistance (scheduled for February) and then the first payments under the 10-year US$66 billion program which is part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). Farmers should also see their tax bills reduced under the act.

However, questions remain as to whether this aid will be enough to help turn the agricultural segment around. As a 10-year program, the OBBBA payments will be spread out, so the assumption is farmers will see US$6.6 billion of this money in 2026. Combined with the Bridge Assistance, that is still less than half the direct aid they received in 2025.

There are still questions as to whether inflation is under control in the U.S. If it starts to head up again, interest rate rises are likely to follow, which would be a double hit for already distressed farmers.