Trendlines: Global equipment markets turn the corner

Growth returned to the global construction market in 2025 after three years of declining sales. The 2% increase was mostly due to continued strength in emerging markets, with China and the rest of the world up sharply, supported by a gentle uptick in South America. India was an exception, where the pre-buy activity in 2024 ahead of a new emissions regulation in 2025 naturally translated into a subdued market last year.

The developed regions were not so strong. A few hundred more machines were sold in Europe in 2025 than 2024, so the market was essentially flat. North America declined by 1%, which was not as bad a result as many had feared given the impact of tariffs.

However, the biggest surprise – and a nasty one at that – was in Japan where this normally stable market dove 12%, with the construction market taking huge hits form spiralling materials costs, labor shortages, much-reduced public investment and weak consumer confidence.

Low growth

Source: Off-Highway Research

While Off-Highway Research expects global equipment sales to continue to rise for most of the rest of this decade, its forecasts are for subdued growth around the 2% mark such as achieved in 2025. The company points to lackluster global economic growth, low investment and trade volumes and somewhat persistent inflation as the main reasons for its subdued outlook.

Equipment sales in China will continue to grow in the coming years, but due to the post-pandemic crash, this means the market is likely to stay below a healthy and natural volume until the end of the decade. Most growth will come from electric equipment sales.

In Europe, the weak housing market remains a drag on growth, particularly for some high-volume compact equipment types such as mini excavators. Last year, Southern and Eastern markets provided the most growth, with Germany, Benelux and the Nordic region flat or down. Having suffered a hard landing in 2024, the European market essentially bumped along the bottom of the cyclical curve in 2025, with no net gain in equipment sales.

With the disruption of a pre-buy surge in 2024 and disappointing sales in 2025 now a distant memory, the Indian market is expected to resume its growth trajectory and enjoy a 6% rise in equipment sales this year. That would take the market close to the record high seen in 2024, and this high water mark should certainly be surpassed in 2027.

Chris Sleight is the managing director of Off-Highway Research, a market research and forecasting business specializing in analysis of the global construction and agricultural equipment markets . Formed in 1981 as part of The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), it is now the largest consultancy of its kind in the world, with offices in Chile, China, Germany, Japan, India, the U.K. and the U.S. OHR is part of the KHL Group. www.offhighwayresearch.com

A 12% decline in equipment sales would be considered a bad year for any country, but it was particularly damaging for the Japanese market in 2025, which is normally extremely stable and tends to move by only a few percentage points each year. High materials and labor costs, low investment and a plentiful supply of young machines were the main causes of this slump. While sales should improve this year, it will take several years for the market to return to health.

Although sales fell 1% last year, the downturn in the North American market was not as steep as it might have been. Off-Highway Research remains cautious on the outlook for this year, highlighting inflation as a problem, particularly in terms of materials and labor costs in the construction market, along with the large fleet of young machines available in the region after five years of historically high sales of equipment.

A modest decline was previously expected in South America in2025, predicated on worsening market conditions in the region’s biggest economy, Brazil. Although the Brazilian market ended up falling 4% last year, this was offset by a strong rebound in Argentina and good growth in the mining-dominated markets of Chile and Peru. Strong mining activity should keep the market in reasonable health, but a mild downturn is still forecast for the second half of this decade.